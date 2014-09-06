Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH
MINNEAPOLIS -- At times this season, Los Angeles Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker made things look easy. Shoemaker entered Friday’s start against the Minnesota Twins red-hot, having not surrendered a run in 23 1/3 innings -- a span of three starts.
That streak came to an early end against the Twins, as Minnesota scored on a sacrifice fly by Kennys Vargas -- the Twins’ clean-up hitter -- in the bottom of the first, snapping the streak officially at 23 2/3 innings.
“These last few weeks have felt really good,” Shoemaker said. “Tonight I just battled myself. I felt OK, just felt a little off. From there, just trying to execute pitches battling myself, falling behind in counts.”
Shoemaker lasted only four innings in all in his shortest start since he went 5 2/3 innings on Aug. 16. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks, but didn’t figure into the decision in a 7-6 Angels victory.
For Shoemaker, it was the first time since July 21 he allowed more than two earned runs in an outing and just the fifth time in 25 appearances this season.
Shoemaker credited his teammates at the plate and gave a nod to his bullpen, which ran out seven pitchers in the winning effort. It was a bit of a turn of events for Shoemaker, who has been one of the hottest pitchers in baseball over the last few weeks.
“These guys picked me up a ton tonight,” Shoemaker said. “That doesn’t help the bullpen either, so the bullpen picked me up too. The position players and the bullpen did a huge job.”
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won two
NEXT: Angels (RHP Cory Rasmus, 3-1, 2.48 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 15-9, 3.54 ERA)
--CF Mike Trout stole his 14th base of the season in the fourth inning. The steal was the 100th of his career. He also added an RBI single in the fourth and an RBI double in the eighth, giving him 100 RBIs this season. Trout is the youngest Angel ever to reach the 100-RBI plateau.
--RHP Matt Shoemaker allowed three runs in four innings of work Friday, allowing his first run with one out in the first inning. The run scored snapped a streak of 23 2/3 innings of scoreless ball.
--OF Josh Hamilton has a sore A/C joint in his right shoulder, an injury sustained Monday and aggravated Thursday. He received a cortisone injection following the game on Thursday and is considered day-to-day. He was not in the lineup Friday.
--LHP Joe Thatcher, out since early August with a sprained left ankle, will pitch in a minor league playoff game Sunday. The exact affiliate has not yet been decided.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a lot of confidence that he was going to put the ball in play. He did and Kole got a great jump to beat the throw. Good base running, and good job by Erick just to get that ball in play.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia on the sacrifice fly by SS Erick Aybar that won the game Friday against Minnesota.
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Josh Hamilton (sore A/C joint in his right shoulde) was hurt Sept. 1 and aggravated the injury Sept. 4. He received a cortisone injection following the game on Sept. 4 and is considered day-to-day. He was not in the lineup Sept. 5.
--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He threw 20 pitches to hitters in the batting cages Sept. 4. He could return as soon as end of the week of Sept. 8-14.
--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.
--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.
--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.
--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.
--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.
RHP Jered Weaver
RHP Matt Shoemaker
LHP C.J. Wilson
LHP Hector Santiago
RHP Cory Rasmus
RHP Huston Street (closer)
RHP Joe Smith
RHP Jason Grilli
RHP Kevin Jepsen
RHP Michael Morin
RHP Fernando Salas
RHP Yoslan Herrera
LHP Michael Roth
RHP Cam Bedrosian
LHP Wade LeBlanc
RHP Vinnie Pestano
Chris Iannetta
Hank Conger
John Buck
1B Albert Pujols
2B Howie Kendrick
SS Erick Aybar
3B David Freese
INF John McDonald
INF Gordon Beckham
INF Grant Green
INF C.J. Cron
INF Luis Jimenez
INF Efren Navarro
INF Shawn O‘Malley
LF Josh Hamilton
CF Mike Trout
RF Kole Calhoun
OF Collin Cowgill
OF Brennan Boesch
OF Tony Campana