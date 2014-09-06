Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- At times this season, Los Angeles Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker made things look easy. Shoemaker entered Friday’s start against the Minnesota Twins red-hot, having not surrendered a run in 23 1/3 innings -- a span of three starts.

That streak came to an early end against the Twins, as Minnesota scored on a sacrifice fly by Kennys Vargas -- the Twins’ clean-up hitter -- in the bottom of the first, snapping the streak officially at 23 2/3 innings.

“These last few weeks have felt really good,” Shoemaker said. “Tonight I just battled myself. I felt OK, just felt a little off. From there, just trying to execute pitches battling myself, falling behind in counts.”

Shoemaker lasted only four innings in all in his shortest start since he went 5 2/3 innings on Aug. 16. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks, but didn’t figure into the decision in a 7-6 Angels victory.

For Shoemaker, it was the first time since July 21 he allowed more than two earned runs in an outing and just the fifth time in 25 appearances this season.

Shoemaker credited his teammates at the plate and gave a nod to his bullpen, which ran out seven pitchers in the winning effort. It was a bit of a turn of events for Shoemaker, who has been one of the hottest pitchers in baseball over the last few weeks.

“These guys picked me up a ton tonight,” Shoemaker said. “That doesn’t help the bullpen either, so the bullpen picked me up too. The position players and the bullpen did a huge job.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-55

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Cory Rasmus, 3-1, 2.48 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 15-9, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout stole his 14th base of the season in the fourth inning. The steal was the 100th of his career. He also added an RBI single in the fourth and an RBI double in the eighth, giving him 100 RBIs this season. Trout is the youngest Angel ever to reach the 100-RBI plateau.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker allowed three runs in four innings of work Friday, allowing his first run with one out in the first inning. The run scored snapped a streak of 23 2/3 innings of scoreless ball.

--OF Josh Hamilton has a sore A/C joint in his right shoulder, an injury sustained Monday and aggravated Thursday. He received a cortisone injection following the game on Thursday and is considered day-to-day. He was not in the lineup Friday.

--LHP Joe Thatcher, out since early August with a sprained left ankle, will pitch in a minor league playoff game Sunday. The exact affiliate has not yet been decided.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a lot of confidence that he was going to put the ball in play. He did and Kole got a great jump to beat the throw. Good base running, and good job by Erick just to get that ball in play.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia on the sacrifice fly by SS Erick Aybar that won the game Friday against Minnesota.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore A/C joint in his right shoulde) was hurt Sept. 1 and aggravated the injury Sept. 4. He received a cortisone injection following the game on Sept. 4 and is considered day-to-day. He was not in the lineup Sept. 5.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He threw 20 pitches to hitters in the batting cages Sept. 4. He could return as soon as end of the week of Sept. 8-14.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana