Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Angels second baseman Howie Kendrick had a heck of a weekend against the Minnesota Twins. Of course, that shouldn’t come as a surprise to many. Kendrick has feasted on the Twins his entire nine-year career in the big leagues.

Kendrick played in all four games this weekend, getting 10 hits in 18 at-bats, with two doubles, two triples and a homer while scoring three runs and driving in eight, helping Los Angeles to its fifth four-game sweep of an opponent this season.

For his career, Kendrick is now batting .362 (72-for-199) against the Twins in 51 career games -- his highest average against any team in which he’s played at least 50 games.

“I don’t even really think about that,” Kendrick said. “Hitting just comes down to the amount of mistakes you get. They made a few mistakes over the weekend and I was able to get the bat on them. I don’t even really try to think if I’ve had success against them in the past or not. The biggest thing was, trying to come in here and help the team win.”

Kendrick hit safely in all seven games against the Twins this season, all Angel wins. He’s had five multi-hit games over that stretch and finishes the season against the Twins with a .500 average in 30 at-bats.

“Big series for him,” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia. “I think Howie has been pretty consistent all year, but there’s times when they aren’t falling in. They did this series for him.”

Kendrick said he’s been pleased with how he’s swung the bat since the All-Star break. His .279 average since the break isn’t too far below his season line of .285. This weekend, the hits just seemed to come.

“I’ve been hitting the ball good the whole second half,” Kendrick said. “Whether it’s right at somebody or not, I’ve felt good. It just feels good to actually see some balls fall in.”

More importantly, the Angels are 30-18 over that stretch and have established a solid seven-game lead over the Oakland Athletics in the American League West standings with only 20 games remaining in the regular season.

“We’ve been winning ballgames, and that’s the key thing,” Kendrick said. “Whether we’re getting a lot of hits or a couple hits, all it comes down to is winning the game. We’ve been able to have a bunch of close games and come out on top.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-55

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 15-8, 3.56 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazer, 6-6, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson earned his 11th win of the season, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings. For Wilson, it was his first victory since Aug. 18 against the Red Sox. He has now allowed three or fewer runs in five of his last six starts. “I didn’t really make a drastic change or anything like that (after the second inning),” Wilson said. “It was just knowing that after we scored, we got those runs back. I felt like, ‘Okay, we’re going to score runs today.’ Yeah, I gave up three, but we’re gonna score and I had that confidence of throwing it where I know they weren’t going to hurt me. I could keep it out of their individual sweet spots.”

--2B Howie Kendrick went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and a single. In four games against Minnesota this weekend, Kendrick went 10-for-18 with two doubles, two triples, a homer, three runs scored and eight RBIs. He hit safely in all seven games against Minnesota this season. His fifth-inning triple Sunday was the 30th three-base hit of his career, making him only the seventh Angel to reach that mark. “I’ve been hitting the ball good the whole second half,” Kendrick said. “Whether it’s right at somebody or not, I’ve felt good. It just feels good to actually see some balls fall in.”

--CF Mike Trout went 2-for-4 with a home run, his 32nd of the season. He now has 94 career home runs, four shy of matching Frank Robinson for fifth on the all-time list of most homers by a player through their age-22 season.

--1B C.J. Cron went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, his 10th of the season. He had back-to-back games with multiple hits for the first time since July 4-5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not easy to do. Four-game series are tough, especially on the road. It’s a grind, it’s tough to win them and it’s really tough to sweep them. We’ve hit some teams when we’ve been playing good baseball and been able to keep some things rolling.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on the Angels completing their fifth four-game sweep of the season with a 14-4 win Sunday against Minnesota.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore A/C joint in his right shoulde) was hurt Sept. 1 and aggravated the injury Sept. 4. He received a cortisone injection following the game on Sept. 4 and is considered day-to-day. He had a cortisone injection on Sept. 5 and did not play.

He was originally in the lineup Sept. 7 but was scratched late.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He threw 20 pitches to hitters in the batting cages Sept. 4. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Arkansas Sept. 6. He could return as soon as end of the week of Sept. 8-14.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina