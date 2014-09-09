Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH
CLEVELAND -- The Los Angeles Angels had to make a side trip to Cleveland on their current road trip, but at least they made it worth their while. Playing a game that was a makeup from a rainout earlier in the season, the Angels on Monday routed the Indians 12-3.
“It would have been nice for it to be an off day but that’s what you have to go through in a season. It’s nice to come in here and get a ‘W,'” said right-hander Jered Weaver, the winning pitcher.
The Angels are experiencing their hottest streak of the season, having won five games in a row and 11 of 13. They are 20-6 over the last 26 games and 31-18 since the All-Star break. The pitching has been solid and the hitting has been spectacular. In their last two games the Angels beat Minnesota 14-4 and Cleveland 12-3.
“We’ve talked about the potential in this lineup and we’re starting to see it,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “That’s a good sign. These guys have hit another gear this week.”
Even when a pitcher shuts down the Angels lineup, it usually doesn’t last for an entire game. On Monday Indians right-hander Danny Salazar held the Angels scoreless on two hits through the first four innings. But in the last five innings the Angels scored 12 runs and hit .519 as a team (14-for-27), including four home runs.
“The thing I liked the most was that’s a real good pitcher we did it against,” said Scioscia. “Salazar is tough and has been throwing the ball really well.”
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won five
NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-7, 3.46 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 9-12, 5.42 ERA).
--OF Josh Hamilton was not in the starting lineup Monday due to a sore right shoulder. It’s the fourth consecutive game Hamilton has missed. He received a cortisone shot on Thursday.
--RHP Jairo Diaz was called up from Double-A Arkansas, where he was 2-1 with 11 saves and a 2.20 ERA in 27 relief appearances. Diaz made his major league debut on Monday, pitching one scoreless and hitless inning, with two walks and two strikeouts.
--RHP Jered Weaver pitched six innings, giving up three runs on six hits to get the win in a 12-3 victory over Cleveland. With the win Weaver picked up his American League-leading 16th win, and he is 16-8. “The story of the day was the offense produced some runs and swung the bats. They did a great job,” said Weaver.
--OF Kole Calhoun hit his 14th home run, a three-run homer in the fifth inning Monday. It’s his 14th home run from the leadoff spot, the second most homers from a leadoff hitter in the American League, behind the Yankees’ Brett Gardner, who has 16.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve talked about the potential in this lineup and we’re starting to see it. That’s a good sign. These guys have hit another gear this week.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia after his team beat Cleveland 12-3 for the Angels’ fifth straight win.
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Josh Hamilton (sore A/C joint in his right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 1 and aggravated the injury Sept. 4. He received a cortisone injection following the Sept. 4 game. He had a cortisone injection Sept. 5, and he did not play Sept. 5-7. He was originally in the lineup Sept. 7 but was scratched late. He did not play Sept. 8 either.
--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He threw 20 pitches to hitters in the batting cages Sept. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Sept. 6. He could return as soon as end of the week of Sept. 8-14.
--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.
--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.
--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.
--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.
--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.
RHP Jered Weaver
RHP Matt Shoemaker
LHP C.J. Wilson
LHP Hector Santiago
RHP Cory Rasmus
RHP Huston Street (closer)
RHP Joe Smith
RHP Jason Grilli
RHP Kevin Jepsen
RHP Michael Morin
RHP Fernando Salas
RHP Yoslan Herrera
LHP Michael Roth
RHP Cam Bedrosian
LHP Wade LeBlanc
RHP Vinnie Pestano
RHP Jairo Diaz
Chris Iannetta
Hank Conger
John Buck
1B Albert Pujols
2B Howie Kendrick
SS Erick Aybar
3B David Freese
INF John McDonald
INF Gordon Beckham
INF Grant Green
INF C.J. Cron
INF Luis Jimenez
INF Efren Navarro
INF Shawn O‘Malley
LF Josh Hamilton
CF Mike Trout
RF Kole Calhoun
OF Collin Cowgill
OF Brennan Boesch
OF Tony Campana
OF Roger Bernadina