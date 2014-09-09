Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Los Angeles Angels had to make a side trip to Cleveland on their current road trip, but at least they made it worth their while. Playing a game that was a makeup from a rainout earlier in the season, the Angels on Monday routed the Indians 12-3.

“It would have been nice for it to be an off day but that’s what you have to go through in a season. It’s nice to come in here and get a ‘W,'” said right-hander Jered Weaver, the winning pitcher.

The Angels are experiencing their hottest streak of the season, having won five games in a row and 11 of 13. They are 20-6 over the last 26 games and 31-18 since the All-Star break. The pitching has been solid and the hitting has been spectacular. In their last two games the Angels beat Minnesota 14-4 and Cleveland 12-3.

“We’ve talked about the potential in this lineup and we’re starting to see it,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “That’s a good sign. These guys have hit another gear this week.”

Even when a pitcher shuts down the Angels lineup, it usually doesn’t last for an entire game. On Monday Indians right-hander Danny Salazar held the Angels scoreless on two hits through the first four innings. But in the last five innings the Angels scored 12 runs and hit .519 as a team (14-for-27), including four home runs.

“The thing I liked the most was that’s a real good pitcher we did it against,” said Scioscia. “Salazar is tough and has been throwing the ball really well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-55

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-7, 3.46 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 9-12, 5.42 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton was not in the starting lineup Monday due to a sore right shoulder. It’s the fourth consecutive game Hamilton has missed. He received a cortisone shot on Thursday.

--RHP Jairo Diaz was called up from Double-A Arkansas, where he was 2-1 with 11 saves and a 2.20 ERA in 27 relief appearances. Diaz made his major league debut on Monday, pitching one scoreless and hitless inning, with two walks and two strikeouts.

--RHP Jered Weaver pitched six innings, giving up three runs on six hits to get the win in a 12-3 victory over Cleveland. With the win Weaver picked up his American League-leading 16th win, and he is 16-8. “The story of the day was the offense produced some runs and swung the bats. They did a great job,” said Weaver.

--OF Kole Calhoun hit his 14th home run, a three-run homer in the fifth inning Monday. It’s his 14th home run from the leadoff spot, the second most homers from a leadoff hitter in the American League, behind the Yankees’ Brett Gardner, who has 16.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve talked about the potential in this lineup and we’re starting to see it. That’s a good sign. These guys have hit another gear this week.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia after his team beat Cleveland 12-3 for the Angels’ fifth straight win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore A/C joint in his right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 1 and aggravated the injury Sept. 4. He received a cortisone injection following the Sept. 4 game. He had a cortisone injection Sept. 5, and he did not play Sept. 5-7. He was originally in the lineup Sept. 7 but was scratched late. He did not play Sept. 8 either.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He threw 20 pitches to hitters in the batting cages Sept. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Sept. 6. He could return as soon as end of the week of Sept. 8-14.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina