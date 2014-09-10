Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Los Angeles Angels’ scheduled starter Wednesday, Matt Shoemaker, is coming off his best month as a big leaguer who went 6-1 with a 1.31 ERA over 41 1/3 innings pitched to earn American League Rookie of the Month and AL Pitcher of the month honors for August.

“This team feeds off each other,” said Shoemaker. “The guys we have are phenomenal. The goal at the end of the season is obviously the World Series so we just have to keep it going.”

It’s been a circuitous trip to the big leagues for the right-hander from Trenton, Michigan. After going undrafted in the 2008 draft, following a solid collegiate career that included setting the Eastern Michigan University single season record for saves, Shoemaker signed a free agent contract with the Angels and spent the next five years making his way through the Angels’ minor league system, finally cracking the big league roster in 2013.

“It’s a blessing to be here every day,” Shoemaker said. “We thank God every day. I can’t really put it into words how happy my family is for me and everything that is happening.”

If Shoemaker can get the win it will give him 15 for the season, setting a franchise rookie record.

Josh Hamilton was out of the lineup for the fifth straight game because of a stiff shoulder. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said his condition is becoming a concern.

“If you’re in a pennant race, Josh is one of those guys who would play through the discomfort, and this is something he can’t play with,” said Scioscia. “Naturally we’re concerned.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-55

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 14-4, 3.25 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 4-9, 4.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago notched his fifth win of the season on Tuesday night. He went five innings while allowing just one earned run on five hits.

--LF Josh Hamilton missed his fifth game in a row because of a sore right shoulder that is starting to concern manager Mike Scioscia. “Guys play banged-up when you’re in a pennant race, so for Josh to not play, you know he’s hurting,” Scioscia said.

--CF Mike Trout is one run shy of 100 for the season. With one more run, Trout will become one of just six players all-time with 100-run seasons before the age of 23, joining Ted Williams, Alex Rodriguez, Mel Ott and two others

--RF Kole Calhoun led off the game with a home run on Tuesday night. He now has 15 for the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re extremely confident. We’re in that stretch run, and it’s crunch time. Right now we are playing some great baseball.” -- Angels RF Kole Calhoun after a win over Texas on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore A/C joint in his right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 1 and aggravated the injury Sept. 4. He received a cortisone injection following the Sept. 4 game. He had a cortisone injection Sept. 5, and he did not play Sept. 5-9.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He threw 20 pitches to hitters in the batting cages Sept. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Sept. 6. He might be able to return late in the week of Sept. 8-14.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina