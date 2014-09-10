Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Los Angeles Angels’ scheduled starter Wednesday, Matt Shoemaker, is coming off his best month as a big leaguer who went 6-1 with a 1.31 ERA over 41 1/3 innings pitched to earn American League Rookie of the Month and AL Pitcher of the month honors for August.
“This team feeds off each other,” said Shoemaker. “The guys we have are phenomenal. The goal at the end of the season is obviously the World Series so we just have to keep it going.”
It’s been a circuitous trip to the big leagues for the right-hander from Trenton, Michigan. After going undrafted in the 2008 draft, following a solid collegiate career that included setting the Eastern Michigan University single season record for saves, Shoemaker signed a free agent contract with the Angels and spent the next five years making his way through the Angels’ minor league system, finally cracking the big league roster in 2013.
“It’s a blessing to be here every day,” Shoemaker said. “We thank God every day. I can’t really put it into words how happy my family is for me and everything that is happening.”
If Shoemaker can get the win it will give him 15 for the season, setting a franchise rookie record.
Josh Hamilton was out of the lineup for the fifth straight game because of a stiff shoulder. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said his condition is becoming a concern.
“If you’re in a pennant race, Josh is one of those guys who would play through the discomfort, and this is something he can’t play with,” said Scioscia. “Naturally we’re concerned.”
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won six
NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 14-4, 3.25 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 4-9, 4.41 ERA)
--LHP Hector Santiago notched his fifth win of the season on Tuesday night. He went five innings while allowing just one earned run on five hits.
--LF Josh Hamilton missed his fifth game in a row because of a sore right shoulder that is starting to concern manager Mike Scioscia. “Guys play banged-up when you’re in a pennant race, so for Josh to not play, you know he’s hurting,” Scioscia said.
--CF Mike Trout is one run shy of 100 for the season. With one more run, Trout will become one of just six players all-time with 100-run seasons before the age of 23, joining Ted Williams, Alex Rodriguez, Mel Ott and two others
--RF Kole Calhoun led off the game with a home run on Tuesday night. He now has 15 for the season.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re extremely confident. We’re in that stretch run, and it’s crunch time. Right now we are playing some great baseball.” -- Angels RF Kole Calhoun after a win over Texas on Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Josh Hamilton (sore A/C joint in his right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 1 and aggravated the injury Sept. 4. He received a cortisone injection following the Sept. 4 game. He had a cortisone injection Sept. 5, and he did not play Sept. 5-9.
--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He threw 20 pitches to hitters in the batting cages Sept. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Sept. 6. He might be able to return late in the week of Sept. 8-14.
--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.
--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.
--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.
--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.
--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.
RHP Jered Weaver
RHP Matt Shoemaker
LHP C.J. Wilson
LHP Hector Santiago
RHP Cory Rasmus
RHP Huston Street (closer)
RHP Joe Smith
RHP Jason Grilli
RHP Kevin Jepsen
RHP Michael Morin
RHP Fernando Salas
RHP Yoslan Herrera
LHP Michael Roth
RHP Cam Bedrosian
LHP Wade LeBlanc
RHP Vinnie Pestano
RHP Jairo Diaz
Chris Iannetta
Hank Conger
John Buck
1B Albert Pujols
2B Howie Kendrick
SS Erick Aybar
3B David Freese
INF John McDonald
INF Gordon Beckham
INF Grant Green
INF C.J. Cron
INF Luis Jimenez
INF Efren Navarro
INF Shawn O‘Malley
LF Josh Hamilton
CF Mike Trout
RF Kole Calhoun
OF Collin Cowgill
OF Brennan Boesch
OF Tony Campana
OF Roger Bernadina