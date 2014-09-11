Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Polar opposite to the Texas Rangers, the Los Angeles Angels are streaking at the right time. They won eight of their 10 while divisional rival Oakland hit a rough patch, giving the Angels a comfortable lead in the American League West standings.

Los Angeles’ offense has been hot as of late, scoring a total of 44 runs over the past four games.

On Monday, the Angels stopped in Cleveland for a makeup game and destroyed Indians right-hander Danny Salazar, who had pitched 17 scoreless innings in a row. Salazar was knocked around for eight hits and six earned runs.

L.A. has the long ball on its side, having tallied six home runs in the past three games.

The Angels have their share of star power and are currently led by center fielder Mike Trout and right-hander Jered Weaver. Trout leads the AL in RBIs, while Weaver is tied for first in wins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-55

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Angels (RHP Cory Rasmus, 3-1, 2.81 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 3-10, 5.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Albert Pujols became the 98th player in MLB history to reach 2,500 hits when he did so against the Twins on Saturday. Pujols now has 518 home runs, ranking him 21st in MLB history. He is just three homers away from Ted Williams, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas. At his current rate of a homer every 5-6 games, will likely reach those three legends’ tally of 521 by season’s end.

--LF Josh Hamilton missed his sixth consecutive game with a shoulder injury. Hamilton was a star for Texas from 2008-12 before signing a deal with Los Angeles before the 2013 season.

--CF Mike Trout has over 100 RBIs this season, making him the youngest player in Angels’ history to do so. The 23-year-old All-Star is ranked inside the top 10 in every hitting statistical category in the AL.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker got his 15th win of the season, moving him to 15-4. The win against the Rangers means Shoemaker will have earned at least one “W” in every month of the season aside from April (during which he pitched only 6 2/3 innings).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When we start tomorrow’s game it doesn’t matter what we did in the last week. We’ve got to build momentum and keep going.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia after his team sixth straight win Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore A/C joint in his right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 1 and aggravated the injury Sept. 4. He received a cortisone injection following the Sept. 4 game. He had a cortisone injection Sept. 5, and he did not play Sept. 5-9, with an MRI tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He threw 20 pitches to hitters in the batting cages Sept. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Sept. 6. He might be able to return late in the week of Sept. 8-14.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina