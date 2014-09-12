Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Angels continue their march toward the postseason, setting individual and team records along the way. After their Thursday night 7-3 win over the Texas Rangers, the team is now a season-best 36 games over .500, a mark that surpasses their best biggest lead in club history through 146 games.

Mike Trout has now scored an American League-best 103 runs on the season, his third 100-run campaign in as many seasons. The left fielder can also become the first player to lead the A.L. in runs for three consecutive seasons since Mickey Mantle, the very player he’s been compared to since he was drafted in 2009. His 32 home runs and 103 RBIs are both career highs.

“It means a lot (to make history),” said Trout. “You set goals at the beginning of the year and as one of the first few guys in the lineup, it’s my job to get on base and score runs. I‘m going to keep the same approach. It’s been working and whatever I can do to help my team win I‘m going to do.”

Trout is the first player since Ty Cobb with 100-plus stolen bases, 300-plus RBIs and 500-plus career hits by age 22.

As a team, the Angels now lead the majors with 712 runs scored.

While the offense is getting most of the credit, it is the starting pitching that is making the biggest adjustments. The starters have limited their opponents to three earned runs or less in 28 of the last 31 games. Their team ERA of 2.99 since the All Star break ranks third in all of baseball.

“I think we’re showing our resiliency,” said manager Mike Scioscia. “There’s a room full of guys in there that are playing their hearts out and it’s a long year and it’s a grind. They keep coming back and getting it done.”

The Angels will face the Houston Astros in a three-game series over the weekend. Los Angeles leads the 2014 series 10-6 (4-5 on the road).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-55

STREAK: Won eight

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 11-9, 4.64 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brett Oberholtzer, 5-10, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout added another run to his A.L.-leading total on Thursday night, giving him 103 on the season. Trout is on pace to lead either league in runs scored in his first three full MLB seasons.

--DH Albert Pujols went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts against the Rangers on Thursday night. Pujols, the first time he has struck out four times in a single game in his entire career.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker’s 15 wins are a franchise rookie record. Since July 1, Shoemaker has a 2.18 ERA.

--LF Josh Hamilton remains sidelined due to an injured right shoulder. His return remains questionable for the rest of the regular season.

--RHP Mike Morin worked a scoreless 1 and 1/3 innings of relief duty, picking up his fourth win of the season on Thursday night and lowering his ERA to 2.39.

--3B Ryan Wheeler was sent outright to Salt Lake after he was designated for assignment by the Angels on Sept. 8 to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Jairo Diaz. He never got into a major league game with Los Angeles after being claimed on waivers from the Rockies on Aug. 2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore A/C joint in his right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 1 and aggravated the injury Sept. 4. He received a cortisone injection following the Sept. 4 game. He had a cortisone injection Sept. 5, and he did not play Sept. 5-11. He has an MRI exam tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12. His return remains questionable for the rest of the regular season.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He threw 20 pitches to hitters in the batting cages Sept. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Sept. 6. He might be able to return late in the week of Sept. 8-14.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina