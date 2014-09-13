Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Josh Hamilton was not in the starting lineup Friday for the eighth game in a row, and it’s possible he could miss the rest of the season.
“We’ll see,” Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before Friday’s game against the Houston Astros. “We don’t have a lot of clarity now just because of the setback he had three, four days ago. We’re just going to have to see how this thing works itself out.”
Hamilton has been out since Sept. 4, when he injured the AC joint at the top of his right shoulder. He’s had cortisone shots, but the shoulder has not improved. X-rays Friday were negative.
The Angels, though, have not missed Hamilton. They won all eight games without him, averaging 9.5 runs per game.
Howie Kendrick, getting most of the starts in Hamilton’s No. 4 slot, went into Friday’s game hitting .548 (17-for-31) with six extra-base hits and 12 RBIs in his last seven games.
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won nine
NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 8-10, 3.99 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 16-8, 3.58 ERA)
--LHP Joe Thatcher was activated Friday. He had been on the disabled list since Aug. 3 with a sprained left ankle.
--OF Josh Hamilton had X-rays on his sore right shoulder Friday, the results of which were negative. However, there is no timetable for Hamilton’s return to the lineup, and manager Mike Scioscia would not rule out Hamilton missing the rest of the season.
--LHP C.J. Wilson gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks in five innings, making 108 pitches, and got the victory in an 11-3 win. “It’s never good to throw that many pitches in five innings,” Wilson said. “A lot of their hits I was in a bad count, 2-and-1, or 1-0, 2-0. The biggest thing is we scored a ton of runs.”
--RHP Jered Weaver will start Saturday against the Astros. Weaver has been the winning pitcher in nine of his past 12 starts since June 26. He is 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA in four career starts against Houston.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “At times you’ll be part of a team or see teams go on runs like that, and we’ve had them here before. Obviously it’s a great time for it. Right now, these runs are very welcomed. We’re taking a lot of pressure off our pitchers, giving our bullpen a chance to reset, hopefully these guys will keep it rolling.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia after his team won its ninth straight on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Josh Hamilton (sore A/C joint in his right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 1 and aggravated the injury Sept. 4. He received a cortisone injection following the Sept. 4 game. He had a cortisone injection Sept. 5, and he did not play Sept. 5-11. He has an MRI exam tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12. His return remains questionable for the rest of the regular season.
--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.
--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.
--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.
--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.
--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.
RHP Jered Weaver
RHP Matt Shoemaker
LHP C.J. Wilson
LHP Hector Santiago
RHP Cory Rasmus
RHP Huston Street (closer)
RHP Joe Smith
RHP Jason Grilli
RHP Kevin Jepsen
RHP Michael Morin
RHP Fernando Salas
RHP Yoslan Herrera
LHP Michael Roth
RHP Cam Bedrosian
LHP Wade LeBlanc
RHP Vinnie Pestano
RHP Jairo Diaz
Chris Iannetta
Hank Conger
John Buck
1B Albert Pujols
2B Howie Kendrick
SS Erick Aybar
3B David Freese
INF John McDonald
INF Gordon Beckham
INF Grant Green
INF C.J. Cron
INF Luis Jimenez
INF Efren Navarro
INF Shawn O‘Malley
LF Josh Hamilton
CF Mike Trout
RF Kole Calhoun
OF Collin Cowgill
OF Brennan Boesch
OF Tony Campana
OF Roger Bernadina