Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Josh Hamilton was not in the starting lineup Friday for the eighth game in a row, and it’s possible he could miss the rest of the season.

“We’ll see,” Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before Friday’s game against the Houston Astros. “We don’t have a lot of clarity now just because of the setback he had three, four days ago. We’re just going to have to see how this thing works itself out.”

Hamilton has been out since Sept. 4, when he injured the AC joint at the top of his right shoulder. He’s had cortisone shots, but the shoulder has not improved. X-rays Friday were negative.

The Angels, though, have not missed Hamilton. They won all eight games without him, averaging 9.5 runs per game.

Howie Kendrick, getting most of the starts in Hamilton’s No. 4 slot, went into Friday’s game hitting .548 (17-for-31) with six extra-base hits and 12 RBIs in his last seven games.

RECORD: 92-55

STREAK: Won nine

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 8-10, 3.99 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 16-8, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Joe Thatcher was activated Friday. He had been on the disabled list since Aug. 3 with a sprained left ankle.

--OF Josh Hamilton had X-rays on his sore right shoulder Friday, the results of which were negative. However, there is no timetable for Hamilton’s return to the lineup, and manager Mike Scioscia would not rule out Hamilton missing the rest of the season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks in five innings, making 108 pitches, and got the victory in an 11-3 win. “It’s never good to throw that many pitches in five innings,” Wilson said. “A lot of their hits I was in a bad count, 2-and-1, or 1-0, 2-0. The biggest thing is we scored a ton of runs.”

--RHP Jered Weaver will start Saturday against the Astros. Weaver has been the winning pitcher in nine of his past 12 starts since June 26. He is 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA in four career starts against Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “At times you’ll be part of a team or see teams go on runs like that, and we’ve had them here before. Obviously it’s a great time for it. Right now, these runs are very welcomed. We’re taking a lot of pressure off our pitchers, giving our bullpen a chance to reset, hopefully these guys will keep it rolling.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia after his team won its ninth straight on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore A/C joint in his right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 1 and aggravated the injury Sept. 4. He received a cortisone injection following the Sept. 4 game. He had a cortisone injection Sept. 5, and he did not play Sept. 5-11. He has an MRI exam tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12. His return remains questionable for the rest of the regular season.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina