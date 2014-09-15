Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Veteran left-hander Wade LeBlanc made his best pitch for a spot on the Los Angeles Angels’ playoff roster Sunday during a 6-1 loss to the Houston Astros.

In 2 2/3 innings of relief, LeBlanc induced four groundouts, collected two strikeouts and allowed two hits.

“He brought his best stuff in,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He used both sides of the plate. He was ahead in counts. He change-up played really well and he had some guys late on his fastball, which is how he mixes and matches.”

The Angels recalled LeBlanc from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sept. 2 for his third stint with the team. Since the Angels did not have a game on Sept. 1, any player promoted from the minor leagues would be eligible for postseason play.

LeBlanc, 30, signed a minor league contract in November. He joined the Angels in May but was designated for assignment after allowing four earned runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings of relief May 30 against the Oakland Athletics.

The New York Yankees signed LeBlanc on June 3 but released him after one inning of relief. LeBlanc chose to be a free agent, resigned a minor league contract with the Angels, conceded six runs on seven hits in one inning as an emergency starter against the Miami Marlins, was designated for assignment and went to Triple-A Salt Lake before being recalled.

At Salt Lake for most of the season, LeBlanc went 10-4 as a starter with a 4.43 ERA. Before Sunday’s relief appearance, LeBlanc all seven batters he faced in his previous three outings.

LeBlanc began his major league career in 2008 with the San Diego Padres, and also has pitched for the Marlins and the Astros.

“He’s trying to re-establish himself in the major leagues,” Scioscia said. “He has enough of a fastball to be able to pitch and he’s got a really good change-up. How he’s putting pitches together is the challenge for him, right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 14-7, 3.11 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 15-4, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago failed to get out of the third inning Sunday against the Houston Astros. Santiago allowed five walks (one intentional), five hits and three runs while striking out four and throwing 82 pitches in a 6-1 loss. Santiago’s first defeat since June 15 ended a personal five-game winning streak.

--CF Mike Trout ended a no-hit bid from Houston Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel by hitting a sinking line drive to center field for a single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday. But Trout finished 0-for-4 and struck out three times.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker has become one of the Los Angeles Angels’ most reliable starters while setting the club record for most wins by a rookie pitcher. In seven appearances since Aug. 9, six of them starts, Shoemaker is 6-0. During his past 41 innings covering those seven appearances, Shoemaker has allowed 25 hits, seven walks and six earned runs while amassing 36 strikeouts.

--LHP Joe Thatcher made his first appearance since rejoining the team from the disabled list Friday. Thatcher faced just one batter, third baseman Matt Dominguez of the Houston Astros, and induced him to hit a long fly ball to center fielder Tony Campana for the final out in the top of the ninth inning. Thatcher, acquired with Campana from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 5, missed 37 games with a sprained left ankle.

--DH Albert Pujols needs three RBIs to tie Mike Schmidt for 35th place in career RBIs with 1,595 and four to equal George Brett’s career total of 1,596. Pujols went 0-for-4 in Sunday’s 6-1 loss to the Houston Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been pitching fairly consistently for us. It’s just one of those games.” -- Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia on LHP Hector Santiago after a loss to Houston on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore A/C joint in his right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 1 and aggravated the injury Sept. 4. He received a cortisone injection following the Sept. 4 game. He had a cortisone injection Sept. 5, and he did not play Sept. 5-11. He has an MRI exam tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12. His return remains questionable for the rest of the regular season.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina