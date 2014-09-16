Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Josh Hamilton took batting practice and ran the bases in 100-degree heat at Angel Stadium Monday afternoon, and looked so good manager Mike Scioscia said Hamilton could return to the lineup as soon as Wednesday.

Hamilton has been out since Sept. 4 with a sore AC joint in his right shoulder, an injury that had been so slow to heal that Scioscia acknowledged that Hamilton might miss the rest of the season. But that all changed Monday.

“Hopefully it was a breakthrough day as far as his health,” Scioscia said. “His workout was incredible. He has a couple things he wants to make sure he rebounds from. Hopefully we’re in a day-to-day status with him and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

Whenever Hamilton does return, it likely will be as the DH and he won’t be in his normal cleanup spot. Second baseman Howie Kendrick has hit cleanup in Hamilton’s absence and hit well -- he’s hitting .488 (20-for-41) in his last 10 games.

Hamilton didn’t have a problem with that: “Leave Howie where he’s at,” Hamilton said.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 10-12, 3.81 ERA) at Angels (RHP Cory Rasmus, 3-1, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Jepsen has 63 scoreless appearances this season, which leads the majors and has tied the club record held by RHP Francisco Rodriguez (2008). Opposing hitters are batting .185 against him and he’s struck out 72 in 62 innings.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker earned the victory, improving to 16-4, after giving up one run on five hits in 7 2/3 innings against the Mariners Monday. However, Shoemaker had to leave the game with tightness in his left side. Shoemaker will have an MRI Tuesday. “Besides saving our season, what has he done,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia joked. “Tonight, he’s done what he’s done every time. He’s thrown strikes, he’s brought his secondary pitches in, he’s got a great feel for pitching, he competes well, it’s one of the best stories that I’ve been around in my career. ... And he has saved our season.”

--RHP Cory Rasmus will start Tuesday against the Mariners. Rasmus is starting for the fourth time in the rotation spot vacated by the injured RHP Garrett Richards. The Angels won each of the previous three. He is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in four career games (all in relief) against the Mariners.

--1B Albert Pujols had to leave Monday’s game with a cramp in his left hamstring. He limped into second base clutching his left hamstring after hitting a three-run double in the third inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew it right away it was a cramp. As soon as I hit the bag and went four or five steps and that’s when I felt it. Obviously it’s been really hot the last couple of days (94 degrees at first pitch). You can put as much fluid as in your body that you can but at the end of the day you still have the weather. I’ve never had problems with my hamstrings so I‘m not really concerned.” -- 1B Albert Pujols, after leaving Monday’s game in the third inning.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Albert Pujols (cramp in left hamstring) had to leave the Sept. 15 game.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (tightness in left side) had to leave the Sept. 15 game. He will have an MRI Sept. 16.

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore A/C joint in his right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 1 and aggravated the injury Sept. 4. He received a cortisone injection following the Sept. 4 game. He had a cortisone injection Sept. 5, and he did not play Sept. 5-11. He had “an incredible” workout Sept. 15, according to manager Mike Scioscia, and could return to the lineup -- likely as the DH -- as soon as Sept. 17.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina