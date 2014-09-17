Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker will miss his next scheduled start on Saturday because of an oblique strain in his left side. Shoemaker, who had to leave Monday’s game after feeling tightness in his side, had an MRI Tuesday.

Shoemaker was cautiously optimistic that he will be able to pitch in the playoffs for the Angels, who have already lost starters Garrett Richards and Tyler Skaggs for the season.

“Very optimistically, yeah,” Shoemaker said about the playoffs. “There’s not been one thing set in stone that says you’re going to be ready in one week, you’re going to be ready in two weeks. There’s none of that. I‘m going to show up tomorrow, do more treatment and see how it feels.”

Shoemaker, who turns 28 later this month, is having a breakout season. An undrafted free agent who made only one major league start before this season, he is 16-4 with a 3.04 ERA.

“Besides saving our season, what has he done?” manager Mike Scioscia joked. “He’s thrown strikes, he’s brought his secondary pitches in, he’s got a great feel for pitching, he competes well, it’s one of the best stories that I’ve been around in my career. ... And he has saved our season.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 6-2, 1.83 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 12-9, 4.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton was in the starting lineup Tuesday, one day after manager Mike Scioscia said Hamilton had a “breakthrough” workout. Hamilton, out since Sept. 4 with a sore AC joint in his right shoulder, batted sixth in the lineup and went 1-for-3. The Angels went 10-1 without Hamilton in the lineup with his latest injury.

--1B Albert Pujols was in the starting lineup Tuesday, one day after having to leave the game with a cramp in his left hamstring. Pujols clutched the hamstring while running to second after hitting a three-run double Monday. He left the game but insisted afterwards he was fine. Pujols leads the Angels in games played and at-bats.

--RHP Cory Rasmus threw four scoreless innings, allowing only one hit in the Angels’ 13-2 loss to the Mariners Tuesday. Rasmus was making his fourth start in place of the injured Garrett Richards, but is still on a limited pitch count, having come from the bullpen. He made 43 pitches Tuesday, but manager Mike Scioscia went to the bullpen to start the fifth. “When he came out of the fourth, he was pretty gassed,” Scioscia said. “We had talked about he would have 50 pitches and not much more than that. We had our bullpen lined up and we felt good about not having to stretch Cory. Unfortunately it didn’t work out.”

--LHP C.J. Wilson will start Wednesday against the Mariners. Wilson, who has won each of his last two starts, is 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA in 56 career games (19 starts) against the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re not going to get it done every night. What these guys in that room have been doing is remarkable, especially with the guys that are injured right now. The guys that are out there every day, the position players, it’s really remarkable. It’s inspiring what they’re doing, and we just let one get away tonight.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia after a loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (mild oblique strain) left the Sept. 15 game and will miss his scheduled start Sept. 20.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina