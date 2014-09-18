Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Wednesday was a feel-good day for the Angels all over -- on the field, in the clubhouse and in the trainer’s room.

First, the Angels shut out the Seattle Mariners 5-0 behind a stellar performance from C.J. Wilson. The left-hander, in the midst of a disappointing season, fired seven innings of one-hit ball, giving the Angels hope that he can find his form heading into October.

Then, the Angels officially clinched the American League West title. Los Angeles lowered its magic number to one with the win, but it wasn’t until the Oakland A’s blew a 1-0, ninth-inning lead and lost 6-1 to the Texas Rangers that the Angels were assured of the division crown.

“I tell the players every year in spring training, ‘We play the game for the fans,'” said Angels owner Arte Moreno, drenched in champagne outside the dugout.

Wilson said, “We’ve battled through a lot of adversity with guys who got hurt or guys who went through slumps. We’ve used the whole roster, whether it’s a guy who’s been in the big leagues for 15 years or a guy who’s been in the big leagues for 15 days. Everybody’s contributed.”

Before all the celebrations, the Angels got good news about one of their rotation mainstays. Matt Shoemaker, who strained a left oblique muscle Monday, showed more improvement Wednesday.

“It’s always encouraging when he comes in and feels a little better as opposed to this thing going in another direction, but there are a lot of hurdles that Matt’s going to have to cross before he’s out there pitching again,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “We’re not going to have that answer in 24, 48 hours. It’s going to take some time. It’s still open-ended. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

Shoemaker (16-4, 3.04 ERA) will miss his scheduled start Saturday, likely replaced by left-hander Wade LeBlanc.

The Angels previously lost two pitchers for the season who were in the rotation at the beginning of the year -- Garrett Richards and Tyler Skaggs. However, an in-form Wilson could team with Jered Weaver and Shoemaker to give the Angels a potent starting threesome in the playoffs.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-5, 2.14 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 17-8, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, one day after returning to the field. Hamilton missed 11 games with a sore AC joint in his right shoulder, but he did not start Wednesday because the Mariners were throwing LHP James Paxton. Hamilton is expected to be in Thursday’s lineup as the DH when the Mariners send out RHP Felix Hernandez.

--1B Albert Pujols needs two RBIs to reach 100 for the 12th time in his career and become the fifth player in major league history to do so before his age 35 season. He needs four home runs for his 13th 30-homer season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson pitched one of his best games of the season, throwing seven shutout innings while allowing just one hit and walking three in the Angels’ 5-0 over the Mariners. Wilson was glad to be the winning pitcher in a division-clinching game, but he gave credit to his teammates. “We’ve battled through a lot of adversity with guys who got hurt or guys who went through slumps,” Wilson said. “We’ve used the whole roster, whether it’s a guy who’s been in the big leagues for 15 years or a guy who’s been in the big leagues for 15 days. Everybody’s contributed.”

--RHP Jered Weaver will start Thursday against the Mariners. Weaver is 10-2 with a 3.35 ERA since June 21, and he is 14-9 with a 3.29 ERA in 30 career starts against Seattle.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (mild oblique strain) left the Sept. 15 game and will miss his scheduled start Sept. 20.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina