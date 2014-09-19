Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Josh Hamilton, who recently returned to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup, will not play for the rest of the regular season after aggravating an injury before Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

Hamilton said he felt “a sharp, stabbing pain” in the upper right side of his chest when he tried to throw Thursday. That pain first made its presence felt Monday during batting practice, and it continued when Hamilton played Tuesday night after missing 11 consecutive games because of lingering stiffness in his right shoulder.

“As I played, as I ran, as I swung, it got worse and worse, to the point where it hurt to breathe,” the outfielder said Thursday. “It just felt like my shoulder blade and everything was pretty locked up.”

Hamilton underwent MRI exams Wednesday morning, then left Angel Stadium before Wednesday night’s game to see a chiropractor, who worked on him for 40 minutes before visiting his home for a second session.

The eight-year veteran was not with his teammates when they celebrated winning the American League West on Wednesday night.

The new injury is Hamilton’s third this season. The American League’s 2010 Most Valuable Player missed most of April and May because of a torn thumb ligament. His recent shoulder problems not only caused him to miss 11 games but also required three cortisone shots.

Will Hamilton be able to compete in the American League Division Series, which will start Oct. 2?

“You’re always concerned about it,” he said. “If I woke up today and felt great, then I wouldn’t be concerned about it. I don’t know what to tell you as far as long term, short term or whatever, but I‘m going to do whatever I need to do to get back on the field.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Lisalverto Bonilla, 1-0, 4.66 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 5-8, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade LeBlanc enjoyed his best performance of the season as a last-minute starter Thursday night. LeBlanc pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings, permitted just three hits, retired seven successive batters between the third and fifth innings and finished with three strikeouts. LeBlanc replaced RHP Jered Weaver, whose start was moved to Saturday night.

--RHP Jered Weaver was originally scheduled to start Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners. However, with RHP Matt Shoemaker nursing a strained oblique muscle, Weaver will replace him in the rotation Saturday night against the Texas Rangers.

--RF Brennan Boesch went 2-for-3, stole a base and made a diving, backhand catch to take a hit away from Seattle Mariners 2B Robinson Cano. Boesch, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sept. 2, led the Pacific Coast League with a .332 average and a .636 slugging percentage.

--C Hank Conger hit his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday night to account for the Angels’ only run in a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Conger, who went 1-for-2 with two walks, has career bests in runs (24), RBIs (25) and walks (21).

--LHP Hector Santiago seeks to recover from one of his worst outings of the season when he faces the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Against the Houston Astros on Sunday, Santiago failed to get out of the third inning after allowing three runs on five hits and five walks (one intentional) in a 6-1 loss that ended a personal five-game winning streak. In two-plus innings, Santiago threw 82 pitches.

--LF Shawn O‘Malley made his first major league start Thursday night. O‘Malley, 26, spent nine years in the minor leagues before the Los Angeles Angels recalled him from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sept. 2. He went 1-for-4, stole a base and struck out twice against the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a really good game for Wade. He used both sides of the plate with his fastball. Everything worked. Everything played off each other.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on LHP Wade LeBlanc, who threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday in the Angels’ 3-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Josh Hamilton (sore right side) last played Sept. 16, and he will sit out the rest of the regular season. He hopes to be ready for the start of the playoffs.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (mild oblique strain) left the Sept. 15 game, and he will miss his scheduled start Sept. 20.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF/OF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina