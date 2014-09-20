Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- As he prepares the Los Angeles Angels for the playoffs, manager Mike Scioscia’s biggest challenge will be constructing a roster around injuries to his most effective starting pitchers, right-handers Garrett Richards and Matt Shoemaker.

Opponents had been hitting just .201 against Richards, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Aug. 20 after compiling a 13-4 record and a 2.61 ERA. Shoemaker, who set the team record for wins by a rookie, strained the left oblique muscle near his rib cage in Monday night’s 8-1 victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Though Shoemaker expressed optimism about being available for the playoffs, Scioscia said he would not the right-hander back into the rotation. Shoemaker will miss his upcoming start Saturday night.

Scioscia relied on a parade of relievers to replace Richards, led by right-hander Cory Rasmus, and said he would do the same with Shoemaker’s spot. As a result, several pitchers are competing for places in an expanded bullpen.

Left-hander Wade LeBlanc, a veteran of seven major league seasons, has the most starting experience. At Triple-A Salt Lake, LeBlanc went 10-4 with a 4.43 ERA. LeBlanc solidified his case Thursday night by conceding only three hits and two walks in 5 1/3 shutout innings.

Right-hander Fernando Salas, acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals with third baseman David Freese in November, is 5-0 but has not thrown more than two innings in any of his 54 appearances. Competing with Salas and LeBlanc for available post-season bullpen spots are left-hander Michael Roth and right-handers Cam Bedrosian, Jason Grilli, Kevin Jepsen, Michael Morin and Vinnie Pestano.

Rasmus entered the starting rotation after Richards’ injury and has excelled. In four starts since Aug. 30, the rookie has conceded just six hits, three earned runs and three walks in 12 innings while striking out 13. In September, opponents are batting .161 against Rasmus. But the 27-year old has pitched as many as four innings just once this year: Tuesday night against Seattle.

An expanded bullpen means a shortened bench. So infielders John McDonald, Grant Green and C.J. Cron, and outfielders Efren Navarro and Tony Campana will engage in an even more intense competition.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-59

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 10-13, 5.12 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 17-8, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago struggled badly for his second consecutive time Friday night. Santiago failed to get out of the second inning in a 12-3 loss to the Texas Rangers. The left-hander allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in one-plus inning. In his last start Sunday against the Houston Astros, Santiago failed to retire a batter in the third inning and left after giving up three runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four.

--RHP Drew Rucinski was recalled from Double-A Arkansas on Friday and made his second major league appearance against the Texas Rangers. In four innings of relief, Rucinski amassed five strikeouts while conceding just one walk and allowing two runs on three hits. As a starter at Arkansas, Rucinski accumulated 140 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings while going 10-6 with a 3.15 ERA.

--3B David Freese continued his recent torrid hitting. Freese hit a double in the fourth inning to end Texas Rangers RHP Lisalverto Bonilla’s no-hit bid and finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. In his past 14 games, Freese is batting .380 (19-for-50) with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs. Freese’s fourth-inning double gives him 24 for the season, two less than his career high of 26, which he set last year.

--RHP Jered Weaver will pitch on six days’ rest as he seeks his league-leading 18th victory Saturday night. Weaver originally was scheduled to pitch Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners. But with the Angels clinching the American League West on Wednesday night, Weaver’s start was moved. Weaver replaces RHP Matt Shoemaker, who strained the left oblique muscle near his rib cage Monday night against the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was a little surprised. He had good stuff tonight. Warming up, Hector looked good. When he got out there, he had good velocity. He just missed spots and hit bats.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia on LHP Hector Santiago after a loss to Texas on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Josh Hamilton (sore right side) last played Sept. 16, and he will sit out the rest of the regular season. He hopes to be ready for the start of the playoffs.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (mild oblique strain) left the Sept. 15 game, and he will miss his scheduled start Sept. 20.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF/OF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina