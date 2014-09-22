Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Outfielder Josh Hamilton’s indefinite absence due to injury could open a place on the Los Angeles Angels’ playoff roster.

Given the injuries to the Angels’ starting rotation, manager Mike Scioscia might use that spot for a relief pitcher, especially since the American League’s designated hitter reduces the need for bench strength. Scioscia has used various relievers as spot starters to replace injured right-handers Garrett Richards and Matt Shoemaker.

Otherwise, Scioscia could enhance his outfield depth.

Collin Cowgill and Efren Navarro are expected to platoon in Hamilton’s place left field once the playoffs begin. Navarro, originally signed a first baseman, has played 23 of his 59 games this year in the outfield. The 28-year old made 19 of those outfield appearances in left field, where Navarro started the past two games.

Navarro brings a left-handed bat to the Angels’ bench. With seven games left in the regular season, Navarro is batting .247 with one home run and 47 RBIs.

“Efren has a good eye,” Scioscia said. “He’s going to put the ball in play.”

Cowgill, a career .236 hitter before this year, impressed Scioscia with his all-around play during the season’s first two months, when Hamilton and fellow outfielder Kole Calhoun spent considerable time on the disabled list. With Hamilton and Calhoun sidelined, Cowgill compiled a batting average as high as .327 in their absence.

“He’s been really big in helping us keep some offensive continuity,” Scioscia said at the time. “He’s always had good tools but has never really had the opportunity to get out there and get after it like he has these last few weeks.”

Currently, Cowgill is batting.259 with 10 doubles in 101 games. A right-handed hitter, the 28-year-old Cowgill usually rests against right-handed pitchers.

Brennan Boesch and Tony Campana have remote possibilities of making the post-season roster. Boesch, another left-handed hitter, led the Pacific Coast League with a .332 average and a .636 slugging percentage while playing for Triple-A Salt Lake. Since being recalled Sept. 2, Boesch is batting just .188 in 23 games with the Angels. But the 29-year old is 6-for-16 in his last five games with two home runs and three RBIs.

Campana, acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 5, scored six runs while going 4-for-13 in 14 games. The fleet Campana could serve as a pinch-running specialist, as Chone Figgins did when the Angels won the 2002 World Series.

Regardless of the choices he makes, Scioscia recognizes the balancing act he must perform as the regular season winds down.

“There’s a lot to play for, a lot to look at,” Scioscia said. “We definitely want to get that best overall record. But you’re going to have to be sensitive to the needs of every individual player. That’s going to take a precedent over trying to push players too hard to where some of these guys break.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 96-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 13-9, 4.42 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-5, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Albert Pujols drove in a run in the sixth inning Sunday against the Texas Rangers to tie Hall of Famer Napoleon Lajoie in career RBIs with 1,599. Pujols and Lajoie share 33rd place on the all-time list. Pujols, who went 1-for-4, has driven 18 runs home over his past 16 games.

--CF Mike Trout made a leaping, one-handed catch against the fence in right-center field in the top of the first inning on Sunday to rob the Texas Rangers CF Leonys Martin of a hit. Offensively, Trout walked twice (once intentionally) and was hit once while going 0-for-1 with his 15th stolen base. Trout has reached base in 14 of his past 17 games.

--RHP Cory Rasmus threw 59 pitches in his longest outing of the season Sunday. Rasmus, who replaced injured RHP Garrett Richards in the rotation, threw four-plus shutout innings and faced just one batter over the minimum in his first four innings. Rasmus conceded just two hits and a walk before finishing with three strikeouts.

--RHP Joe Smith registered his 65th scoreless appearance of the season, which leads the major leagues. Smith retired all three hitters he faced, striking out one, in the top of the eighth inning Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Smith broke the team record of 63, set by former closer Francisco Rodriguez in 2008, on Saturday night when he allowed one hit in one-third of an inning.

--LHP C.J. Wilson hopes to build on his last outing when he faces the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Against the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 17, Wilson pitched seven shutout innings, permitting just one hit and three walks while striking out seven.

--2B Howie Kendrick (strained hamstring) left the game in the eighth inning. He is day-to-day. Kendrick went 0-for-3 before Gordon Beckham replaced him at second base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seems like with every start, he gets a little better, a little stronger. He threw a lot of strikes. His ability to change speeds put us in a position we wanted to be in. He’s doing a terrific job.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia on RHP Cory Rasmus after a loss to Texas onn Sunday

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Howie Kendrick (strained hamstring) left the game Sept. 21 in the eighth inning. He is day-to-day.

--LF Josh Hamilton (sore right side) last played Sept. 16, and he will sit out the rest of the regular season. He hopes to be ready for the start of the playoffs.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (mild oblique strain) left the Sept. 15 game, and he will miss his scheduled start Sept. 20.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF/OF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina