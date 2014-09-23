Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Matt Shoemaker (mild left oblique strain) and left fielder Josh Hamilton (sore right ribcage) each took another step forward in their quest to recover from late-season injuries.

Shoemaker played soft catch for the first time since being injured during his Sept. 15 start against Seattle and having to leave the game.

“It’s less sore than it has been, so I know it’s going in the right direction,” said Shoemaker, who is 16-4 with a 3.04 ERA.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he’s “very encouraged” that Shoemaker will be ready to pitch in the postseason.

“But you’re not going to know until he gets on a mound and turns it loose, and that’s still a little ways away,” Scioscia said before the Angels’ 8-4 loss to Oakland.

Scioscia called the chances of Shoemaker making an appearance before the regular season ends “very remote.”

“Given where we’re at in the season with us in the playoffs, we’re just trying to play it smart,” Shoemaker said, “but I also want to get going as soon as possible, too. That’s kind of how we’re weighing everything.”

Hamilton, who hasn’t played in a game since Sept. 16 against Seattle, took swings Monday off a batting tee.

“Josh actually feels pretty good today,” Scioscia said. “We’re encouraged. He hasn’t really gotten into total baseball activities where you’re going to have a huge opportunity to read where he is, but he’s starting to swing again, which is a good sign.”

The Angels believe there’s a chance Hamilton could return to action before the end of the regular season, and he hopes he can play Wednesday in the series-finale against Oakland.

“I don’t know,” Scioscia said of a Wednesday return. “He gets a little bit aggressive. We’ll wait and see where he is in working out tomorrow.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 96-61

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Wade LeBlanc, 0-1, 5.24 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-9, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson gave up six runs, four of them earned, on two hits and lasted just two-thirds of an inning Monday in an 8-4 loss to Oakland. Wilson (13-10) walked four batters and threw 35 pitches, just 12 of them for strikes.

--1B Albert Pujols hit his 28th home run of the season Monday night, a three-run shot into the left-field seats off A’s reliever Evan Scribner in the eighth inning of an 8-4 loss to Oakland. Pujols now has 1,602 career RBIs and is in sole possession of 33rd on baseball’s all-time list.

--2B Howie Kendrick (strained hamstring) missed Monday night’s series opener against Oakland. He left the Angels game Sunday against Texas after hurting his hamstring. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said giving Kendrick a day off was a “precautionary” move.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s discouraging to lose. We’re trying to play for the best record, trying to clinch home-field advantage, but you really try not to attach too much to a loss. I pitched poorly and wasn’t able to locate the catcher’s mitt.” -- LHP C.J. Wilson, who gave up six runs and lasted just two-thirds of an inning Monday in a loss to Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF/OF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina