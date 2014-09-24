Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels left-hander Hector Santiago could be pitching for a spot in the postseason rotation when he starts Wednesday against the Oakland A‘s.

After winning three consecutive decisions, Santiago has lost two straight, lasting a combined three innings against the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. He gave up three runs on five hits over two innings in a 6-1 loss to the Astros on Sept. 14, then was knocked out after one inning Friday in a 12-3 loss to Texas. He gave up seven hits and a season-high seven runs to the Rangers.

Santiago isn’t the only pitching question mark for Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker is 16-4 with a 3.04 ERA, but he hasn’t pitched since sustaining a mild left oblique strain Sept. 15. Shoemaker played soft catch for the second day in a row Tuesday but has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season. He has yet to play long toss or throw off a mound.

Left-hander C.J. Wilson had arguably his worst start in an inconsistent season Monday night in an 8-4 loss against Oakland. He allowed six runs, four of them earned, on two hits and four walks in a season-low two-thirds of an inning. Wilson threw 35 pitches, but only 12 for strikes.

”We’ll see exactly where our pitching staff is,“ Scioscia said Tuesday before his team’s 2-0 victory against Oakland. ”It’s something we’re paying a lot of time to. I know (pitching coach Mike Butcher) is putting every ounce he can into just seeing exactly where guys are and projecting what they can do for us. We’ll see.

“There’s some variables that aren’t very well defined right now. Definitely the way C.J.’s throwing the ball, definitely the way Hector’s throwing the ball. Matt Shoemaker’s health. There’s a lot of things I think we’ll have to weigh this year.”

Left-hander Wade LeBlanc (1-1) pitched his second consecutive gem Tuesday night against Oakland. He lasted 5 1/3 shutout innings, allowing five hits while striking out one and walking one to earn the victory.

“Staying aggressive, throwing strikes, commanding the fastball,” LeBlanc said of his keys to success. “I didn’t have much in the way of swing-and-miss stuff tonight, but (catcher) Hank (Conger) did an unbelievable job of changing speeds and controlling counts.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 97-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 5-9, 3.98 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Jon Lester, 16-10, 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade LeBlanc (1-1) gave up just five hits over 5 1/3 shutout innings Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory over the A‘s. LeBlanc, who spent most of the season pitching for Triple-A Salt Lake, made just his third major league start of the season and 10th appearance. In his previous start Thursday, LeBlanc blanked Seattle on three hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking none in a no-decision. He threw a second consecutive gem Tuesday in his second career start against the A‘s.

--SS Erick Aybar went 1-for-3, scored a run and stole a base Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory against Oakland. Over his past 32 games, he is batting .342 (38--for-111).

--3B Gordon Beckham hit his ninth home run of the season Tuesday night against Oakland and his second since being traded by the Chicago White Sox to the Angels on Aug. 21. Beckham, the No. 9 hitter, drilled a solo shot leading off the sixth inning against RHP Sonny Gray in the Angels’ 2-0 victory against the A‘s. Beckham has 13 hits in his past 41 at-bats (.317).

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (mild left oblique strain) played soft catch for the second consecutive day and continued making progress, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Shoemaker will not pitch again during the regular season. “Shoe feels better,” Scioscia said Tuesday. “He’s moving in the right direction, but we’re not going to have any indication until he gets out there and does full long toss and gets on a mound. So that’s the challenge right now to see how that progresses. That’s going to take a little bit of time, but he’s definitely making progress.”

--LF Josh Hamilton (sore right ribcage) hit off a tee Tuesday for the second consecutive day but has yet to throw since being hurt Sept. 16. Angels manager Mike Scioscia ruled out Hamilton for Wednesday’s series finale against Oakland but still hopes the veteran can play again in the regular season. “Making progress but not ready for a game yet,” Scioscia said before Tuesday’s game. “There’s going to probably be a little something he has to work out as far as throwing the baseball. We’re going to see where he is. If he could just swing, then so be it, but obviously we’re better with him playing left field. When that comes, it comes.”

--2B Howie Kendrick, who strained his left hamstring Sunday, returned to the starting lineup Tuesday night against Oakland after missing one game. “He feels good,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before the game. “He probably could have played yesterday, but we held him out an extra day. He feels really good today. He’s good to go.” Kendrick, batting fourth, went 0-for-3.

--3B David Freese did not play Tuesday against Oakland due to minor upper back tightness. “We’re going to give him a day. Should be out there tomorrow,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. According to Scioscia, the back tightness began Tuesday.

--RHP Jered Weaver continued battling an illness and was sent back to the team hotel before Tuesday night’s game against Oakland. Weaver also did not attend Monday’s game. Weaver is scheduled to start Friday at Seattle. “We have a little flexibility, and if he needs one more day we can push him back to Saturday,” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia, whose team has an off day Thursday. “But right now we’re just going to take it one game at a time, one day at a time. He’s feeling a lot better today. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and then where he is on Friday.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the way Wade pitches when he’s on. Just his ability to command both sides of the plate with his fastball. Although he’s not overpowering, it has a lot of life to it when you combine it with his off-speed pitches.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on LHP Wade LeBlanc, who threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings Tuesday in a 2-0 victory against the Oakland A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (minor upper back tightness) did not play Sept. 23. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jered Weaver (illness) was sent back to the team hotel Sept. 23. He is scheduled to start Sept. 26, but his turn could be pushed back to Sept. 27.

--2B Howie Kendrick (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 21 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 22. He returned to the lineup Sept. 23.

--LF Josh Hamilton (sore right side) last played Sept. 16. He took swings off a batting tee Sept. 22-23. He won’t play Sept. 24, but the Angels hope he will be able to return before the end of the regular season.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (mild oblique strain) left the Sept. 15 game, and he missed his scheduled start Sept. 20. He played soft catch for the first time Sept. 22. He will not pitch in another regular-season game, but the Angels are optimistic he will be ready to pitch in the postseason.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF/OF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina