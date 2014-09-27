Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The hopes of Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia to get All-Star outfielder Josh Hamilton some at-bats heading into the postseason appear unlikely as the Angels close out their final series of the regular season.

Scioscia said before Friday’s game against Seattle that Hamilton’s only action in the series could come during batting practice sessions Saturday and Sunday. The ailing shoulder and ribs of the veteran slugger are unlikely to keep him out of the playoff opener, but he’s essentially being shut down for the regular season.

Hamilton has played in only four games this month and just once since Sept. 4. The latest injury has limited him to 89 games on the season, which would match his career low.

The good news is that Hamilton should be back in time for next week’s American League Division Series. Hamilton told The Los Angeles Times this week that he fully expects to be available for the postseason, and his scheduled batting practice sessions over the weekend could serve as big steps in the right direction.

Hamilton has been one of the few disappointments on an Angels team that has been among the best in baseball since the All-Star Break. He’s hitting .263, and his 10 home runs would match a career low, while his 44 RBIs would set a new personal mark for the fewest in a season.

But the Angels would certainly like to get his bat back in time for the ALDS. Hamilton has played in the postseason three times in his career, and he would bring both experience and a potentially powerful bat to the Los Angeles lineup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 98-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 13-10, 4.61 ERA) at Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 6-4, 3.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton (chest, shoulder, rib cage) continues to be sidelined by a myriad of injuries but expects to be back in time for next week’s playoff opener. Manager Mike Scioscia had hoped to get him into a game this weekend, but the only action appears like it might be a session in the batting cage before Saturday’s game. Hamilton appeared in just one game since Sept. 5 and has played in just 89 games this season, matching a career low.

--CF Mike Trout extended his season career high for home runs to 36 with Friday’s solo shot. Trout followed Kole Calhoun with back-to-back homers to pull the Angels to within 4-2 in the sixth inning of a 4-3 loss at Seattle. Trout’s previous high for home runs in a season came when he hit 30 in 2012, his first full major league season. In addition to his home run, Trout made the defensive play of the night when he robbed Morales of a hit with an eighth-inning running catch. Trout leaped in the air on a dead sprint and caught the ball with his glove hand, which was behind his head, before falling to the grasp with possession of the ball. “It was unbelievable,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It looked like something out of a video game.”

--RHP Jered Weaver struggled through his final start of the regular season Friday night, when he gave up three home runs in a 4-3 loss to Seattle. Weaver saw his three-game streak of winning starts end in the process, having allowed four earned runs off nine hits over six innings.

--SS Erick Aybar made things interesting with a ninth-inning RBI double Friday night. After going hitless in his first three at-bats, Aybar doubled in pinch runner Shawn O‘Malley to turn a two-run deficit into a 4-3 game with just one out. But Aybar ended up getting stranded at second base in the one-run loss at Seattle.

--LHP C.J. Wilson is scheduled to make his final regular-season start in Seattle on Saturday night, and the Angels are hoping that he regains his form heading into the playoffs. In Wilson’s most recent start, he couldn’t get out of the first inning, having issued four walks and a pair of hits while getting charged with six runs -- four earned -- in 2/3 of an inning. That came after one of his strongest starts of the season in a win over the Mariners, so Saturday’s game could provide a chance for Wilson to get right heading into the postseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it could be attributed to (Weaver) being sick a few days ago, so he’s fine. He’ll bounce back ready to go on Thursday (in the AL Division series).” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia on RHP Jered Weaver after a poor outing Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (minor upper back tightness) did not play Sept. 23-24. He is day-to-day.

--LF Josh Hamilton (sore right side) last played Sept. 16. He took swings off a batting tee Sept. 22-23. He said Sept. 24 he likely won’t play again in the regular season but is positive he will be ready for the postseason.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (mild oblique strain) left the Sept. 15 game, and he hasn’t pitched since. He played soft catch for the first time Sept. 22. He will not pitch in another regular-season game, but the Angels are optimistic he will be ready to pitch in the postseason.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF/OF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana

OF Roger Bernadina