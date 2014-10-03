Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The was some question whether Matt Shoemaker would be healthy enough to pitch in the playoffs, but Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he is comfortable starting the rookie right-hander in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday.

Shoemaker hasn’t pitched since Sept. 15 because of a strained oblique muscle in his left side.

“As far as a starting pitcher, I don’t think two or three weeks is a huge amount of time to be away,” Scioscia said before the Angels’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals in Thursday’s series opener. “If you’re talking six to eight weeks, obviously it puts you in a little different perspective. He’s been throwing (bullpen sessions) for the last eight or nine days, so it wasn’t like he was that far removed from being on the mound.”

Shoemaker’s worst start of the season this year came against the Royals, when he gave up eight runs and 11 hits in four innings on June 27.

“Most of my pitches were up in the zone, and a little bit of my timing and feel was off,” Shoemaker said of the start in Kansas City. “Since then I just really focus on working down in the zone, pitching up when you need to ... and using all your pitches for strikes. That’s my game, that’s what I do.”

When Shoemaker is on his game, he is good. He went 16-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 27 games (20 starts) in his first full major league season.

“You can’t really put words to it,” Shoemaker said of his season. “In spring training, I was just trying to make the club in whatever position they needed me, and it slowly developed into the starting role. It’s been a great ride, and we definitely want to keep playing for about another month just to top it off.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 98-64, first place in American League West

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Royals lead Angels 1-0

NEXT: ALDS, Game 2, Friday -- Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 14-10, 3.20 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 16-4, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Josh Hamilton missed 22 of the Angels’ final 23 regular-season games because of a sore shoulder and muscle spasms to his upper body, but he was in the starting lineup Thursday for Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Royals. He went 0-for-5 with a strikeout. “Josh is going to get a chance to get some at-bats,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “You saw what he did in left field (making a nice catch), so he’s going to help us. If he can find that rhythm at the plate, that’s going to help us.”

--CF Mike Trout went 0-for-4 with a walk in his first career playoff game, and he admitted he had a few jitters going into his first at-bat. “After the first at-bat I was fine,” Trout said. “Your emotions are high, you want to do so much, but that’s when you get in trouble. I wasn’t nervous, just anxious, you don’t know what to expect. It’s one of those things, like the first at-bat when you get to the big leagues. It’s a different feeling.”

--3B David Freese homered in the fifth inning Thursday against the Royals in Game 1 of the AL Division Series, his eighth career postseason home run. Freese has homered in the postseason in four consecutive years, the previous three seasons while playing for the Cardinals.

--RHP Jered Weaver gave up two runs on three hits and two walks in seven innings, getting a no-decision in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Royals. It was Weaver’s first postseason start since Game 3 of the 2009 AL Championship Series against the Yankees. “I felt like I threw the ball well, gave us a chance to win, but obviously (Royals LHP Jason) Vargas was throwing the ball well on the other side, too,” Weaver said. “We had some opportunities but couldn’t push one across, but that’s why it’s a five-game series. We’re not going to hang our heads, and (we will) play some good ball tomorrow.”

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Game 2 of the AL Division Series on Friday against the Royals. Shoemaker has not pitched since Sept. 15, when strained an oblique muscle on his left side. He said he is fine now and is confident the layoff won’t affect him. “I kind of go back to the last couple (bullpen sessions),” he said. “The stamina, I didn’t throw 100 pitches, but the stamina felt great, the body, the legs were there. Everything felt where it should be.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Yeah, we had some guys in scoring position, but we couldn’t get that one hit, especially late. We hit two home runs to keep ourselves in the game, but outside of that, we didn’t really pressure those guys very much.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Josh Hamilton (sore right side) last played in the regular season Sept. 16. He took swings off a batting tee Sept. 22-23. He took batting practice Sept. 30, and he was in the starting lineup Oct. 2 for the opener of the AL Division Series.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (mild oblique strain) left the Sept. 15 game, and he missed the rest of the regular season. He played soft catch for the first time Sept. 22, and he threw a bullpen session Sept. 30. He will start Game 2 of the AL Division Series.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF Gordon Beckham

INF C.J. Cron

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill