Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

It may be a difficult concept to understand, but the team with the best record in the major leagues last season -- the Los Angeles Angels -- considered it a big disappointment.

Such is the case when a team that went 98-64 was swept out of the playoffs in three straight games by the eventual American League champion Kansas City Royals. The good news for the Angels was that there was no reason to panic, no reason to rebuild.

And it also helps that the Angels have the reigning AL MVP in Mike Trout, who, at 23, already has three All-Star selections, a Rookie of the Year award, two MVP runner-up seasons and that MVP on his resume just three seasons in.

Trout believes he can be even better, and he has focused this spring on cutting down his strikeouts (he led the AL with 184 last year) and increasing his stolen-base total (16 last year).

“He embodies everything you want a superstar to embody,” closer Huston Street told MLB.com. “Humility, passion about the game, has fun on the field ... leader in the clubhouse. He embodies everything as a professional. For somebody like me, who’s been in the league a while now, he’s everything that I want out of a superstar on my team. That’s how a superstar should be.”

Trout isn’t the only former MVP in the clubhouse. Three-time winner Albert Pujols, 35, is as healthy as he has been since joining the Angels in 2012. Another former MVP -- Josh Hamilton -- has not stepped foot in the clubhouse as he awaits word on a potential suspension for possibly violating MLB’s drug policy.

The Angels, though, have a replacement for Hamilton in former All-Star Matt Joyce, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade for reliever Kevin Jepsen. The other significant offseason move involved the trade of second baseman Howie Kendrick to the Los Angeles Dodgers for left-handed starter Andrew Heaney.

That opened up a four-man race for Kendrick’s second-base job, and it seems that former Kansas City Royal Johnny Giavotella has emerged as the front-runner. Though he isn’t recognized as a great defensive player, Giavotella has hit well in camp. Through Sunday, he was hitting .366 (15 for 41) with a .422 on-base percentage and an OPS of 1.056, third on the team behind Trout and C.J. Cron among those with at least 40 at-bats.

“We need someone to step up, and he’s doing a nice job,” manager Mike Scioscia said of Giavotella.

Probably the biggest concern the Angels had entering camp was the health of starting pitcher Garrett Richards, who was recovering from knee surgery. But Richards has made steady progress and is expected to join the rotation by mid-April.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE TO WATCH: INF Taylor Featherston has never played above Double-A but is in the running to make the club as a utility infielder. He has hit .244 during camp, but most important to the club would be his ability to play shortstop. Featherston has played mostly second base in his professional career but was a shortstop at TCU. Also helping his cause is the fact that he’s a Rule 5 player, meaning he must be offered back to his former team, the Colorado Rockies, if he doesn’t make the team out of spring training.

ON THE RISE: DH/1B C.J. Cron got his feet wet in the big leagues last season and has shown signs this spring he may be ready for a breakout season. Cron hit .256 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 79 games last season but never got to settle in and get consistent playing time. This year, Cron will be the Angels’ primary designated hitter, will spell Albert Pujols at first base and will bat cleanup when the club is facing left-handed pitchers. He’s had a big spring, hitting .421 with three homers, eight doubles and a 1.225 OPS.

BACKSLIDING: 3B David Freese had career lows in batting average (.260), on-base percentage (.321) and OPS (.704) last season, his first with the Angels, while fighting his way through nagging injuries. He came to camp in great shape but is going into his free-agent season and the club traded for third-base prospect Kyle Kubitza, who could take over the job as early as next season.

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton will not be disciplined or suspended after an arbitrator ruled April 3 he did not violate his drug treatment program. Major League Baseball announced the decision regarding Hamilton’s latest problems involving alcohol and a drug of abuse. MLB said it disagreed with the arbitrator’s decision. A four-person treatment board created by baseball’s joint drug program, which includes one lawyer and one medical representative each appointed by management and the players’ association, deadlocked 2-2 on whether Hamilton should be disciplined. An arbitrator was then brought in to break the tie. According to reports last month, Hamilton, 33, self-reported a relapse of cocaine and alcohol use during the offseason and went to New York in February for a meeting with MLB officials.

--RHP Mike Morin has stepped up this spring and shown he may be capable of filling the shoes of RHP Kevin Jepsen, who was traded to the Rays. Morin had a solid rookie season last year (4-4, 2.90 ERA in 60 games) and has followed it up with a good spring (1-0, 1.13 ERA, .179 opponent batting average). He should get most of the opportunities to be the seventh-inning man, setting up RHP Joe Smith and RHP closer Huston Street.

--RHP Drew Rucinski has been a pleasant surprise this spring and stands a good chance to make the club as a long reliever and spot starter. He’s 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12 innings this spring, even though he was signed last season to fill out a minor league roster spot.

--1B Albert Pujols is 35, but he is as healthy as he has been since joining the Angels in 2012. He has hit well in camp (.319, four homers, .954 OPS) and seems to be content to let CF Mike Trout assume the title as club superstar.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s comfortable in the box (and) showing some versatility. I think using all fields is important, too. Right now he’s swinging the bat great.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on DH/1B C.J Cron.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP Jered Weaver

2. RHP Matt Shoemaker

3. LHP C.J. Wilson

4. LHP Hector Santiago

The Angels likely will go with a four-man rotation to start the season, not using the fifth spot until they need it on April 14. At that point, it is possible that RHP Garrett Richards will be ready. If not, RHP Drew Rucinski could be moved from his long reliever role in the bullpen to get the nod.

Weaver is a solid top-of-the-rotation guy, coming off an 18-win season. Shoemaker and Wilson are wild cards -- the Angels hope Shoemaker’s 2014 season (16 wins) was no fluke but that Wilson’s 2014 season (4.51 ERA) was.

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Drew Rucinski

Street and Smith are as steady as any eighth- and ninth-inning combo in the league and, health withstanding, will solidify the bullpen. The Angels did suffer a loss with the trade of hard-throwing Kevin Jepsen, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for OF Matt Joyce. But it seemed to show the club’s confidence in RHP Mike Morin, who stepped up last year and will fill the seventh-inning role.

The club is hoping Ramos can be the left-handed reliever it so desperately missed in recent years.

LINEUP:

1. RF Kole Calhoun

2. CF Mike Trout

3. 1B Albert Pujols

4. LF Matt Joyce

5. 3B David Freese

6. DH C.J. Cron

7. SS Erick Aybar

8. 2B Johnny Giavotella

9. C Chris Iannetta

Joyce takes over in left field and the cleanup spot for Josh Hamilton, whose status remains unclear because of an alleged substance abuse relapse. Joyce, Freese and Cron will be key to the Angels’ offensive success, considering opposing pitchers may feel they just need to get through the top three in the lineup.

Giavotella will be watched closely, having replaced long-time second baseman Howie Kendrick, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Aybar is coming of perhaps his best season and again will be key to the club’s infield defense.

RESERVES:

C Drew Butera

OF Colin Cowgirl

INF Taylor Featherston

INF/OF Efren Navarro or 1B Marc Krauss

Cowgill figures to get plenty of playing time, filling in for all three outfielders, because he’s a solid defender and is a tough out at the plate. Featherston showed the ability to play the left side of the infield as well as second base, and he has some pop at the plate.

Navarro’s ability to play both first base and the corner outfield spots helped his chances of landing a spot on the bench to start the season.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He could be ready to join the rotation by mid-April.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a core muscle repaired March 24. He is not expected back until May at the earliest.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired in February. The team did not specify a target date for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.