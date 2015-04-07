Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

There remains a possibility that the Los Angeles Angels and closer Huston Street can agree to a contract extension.

Street is signed through the 2015 season, but the two sides have been negotiating a new deal since the offseason. Street was reportedly asking for a four-year contract worth in the $36-$46 million range, a high price for a reliever. He didn’t speak to the media Monday, but Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto did and described the talks as having a “friendly tone.”

“There were no deadlines in place,” Dipoto said. “We’re continuing to discuss. He wants to be here, we want him here. We’re not in a rush to get to anything, and we never will.”

Street, 31, is set to make $7 million this season. The veteran reliever didn’t pitch in Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners after going 2-2 with a 1.37 ERA and 41 saves in 2014, which he spent with the Padres, then Angels after being dealt last July.

“We have all year to negotiate with Huston,” Dipoto said, “and as long as he’s going to remain open to the possibility, so are we. But it’s not something that we have predetermined is going to happen, nor has he. We’re staying open to the possibility.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 13-10, 4.51 ERA in 2014) at Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 6-4, 3.04 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver made his seventh career Opening Day start with the Angels on Monday and his sixth in a row, both of which are franchise records. With the loss, Weaver dropped to 14-11 with a 3.45 ERA in his career against the Mariners. But that’s been on the downswing lately, as he’s 2-7 with a 4.40 ERA in his last 10 starts against Seattle. Despite Monday’s loss, Weaver’s seven wins are tied with Progressive Field for the most he’s had at any road stadium, and are tied for the most for any visiting pitcher at Safeco dating back to 2006.

--CF Mike Trout hit a home run off RHP Felix Hernandez in his first at-bat of the season for the second consecutive year. Trout is 19-for-52 (.365 batting average) for his career against “The King.”

--LHP C.J. Wilson will try to get back on track Tuesday after his 2014 season ended in disaster. Not only did he post a 6.04 ERA over his final 16 regular starts, he was tagged with the loss after making it only six batters -- 2/3 of an inning -- in the Angels season-ending Game 3 loss to the Royals in the American League Division series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re going to be good. The whole division’s tough and the league’s tough. We have to concentrate on our own kitchen and make sure it’s in order.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia after a 4-1 Opening Day loss to the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He could be ready to join the rotation by mid-April.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a core muscle repaired March 24. He is not expected back until May at the earliest.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired in February. The team did not specify a target date for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Colin Cowgirl