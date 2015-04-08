Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

Loa Angeles Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson had to endure six months to get back on the mound for a game that counted, and it was worth the wait.

The starter threw eight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, to set the tone for his 2015 season with a 2-0 win over Seattle.

“I’ll take it,” he said. “It was a super-great game because it got us back on track.”

But anyone who thinks this game helps make up for his disastrous start in last October’s postseason -- the last time Wilson pitched in a meaningful game -- doesn’t know what makes the veteran starter tick.

“Even if I went out and pitched a no-hitter to win the World Series, you’ve still got to go out there and pitch again,” Wilson said with a shrug. “I’ve told you guys a million times, that game doesn’t matter anymore. You’ve got to turn the page and move on. Everybody’s going to have good games, and everybody’s going to have bad games. You’ve got to move on.”

In turning the page, Wilson certainly got off on the right foot Tuesday.

“That was a masterpiece tonight,” manager Mike Scioscia said after Wilson dominated the Mariners while throwing 96 pitches. “A really good game.”

Wilson was satisfied with his performance, even if he didn’t totally agree with his manager.

“For me,” he said, “that’s not a masterpiece. ... But it was a good night.”

And a good way to start a new season, six months later.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 16-4, 3.04 ERA in 2014) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 15-9, 3.52 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson got off to a much better start this season than he did in 2014. Facing the Mariners, the same team that tagged him for six runs off eight hits in his first outing of last season, Wilson threw eight scoreless innings in a 2-0 win Tuesday night. He allowed just two hits, prompting manager Mike Scioscia to call the performance “a masterpiece tonight. A really good game.”

--3B David Freese, who homered in his final game of the 2014 postseason, showed some pop Tuesday when he took Seattle starter James Paxton deep in the fourth inning. Freese’s two-run shot gave the Angels a 2-0 lead they would not relinquish.

--RHP Huston Street earned his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 inning in Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Seattle. Street converted his final five save opportunities of the 2014 season and appears to have carried the momentum into 2015.

--CF Mike Trout had a quiet bat for seven innings Tuesday night before drilling a double to the wall in right-center field in the eighth. Trout has hits in each of the Angels’ first two games.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker went 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two starts against the Mariners last season. Shoemaker is scheduled to make his 2015 debut in Seattle on Wednesday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hopefully, it’s a sign of more good things to come from C.J.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia on C.J. Wilson, who threw eight scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over Seattle on Tuesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He could be ready to join the rotation by mid-April.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a core muscle repaired March 24. He is not expected back until May at the earliest.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired in February. The team did not specify a target date for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Colin Cowgirl