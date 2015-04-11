Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno said before Friday’s home opener against the Kansas City Royals that outfielder Josh Hamilton’s contract contains language that could protect the club in the case of a drug relapse. Moreno said the club is now considering whether or not to act on it.

Later Friday, the MLB Players Association issued a statement refuting Moreno’s assertions.

An arbiter ruled last week that Hamilton would not be suspended for violating MLB’s drug policy, meaning the Angels remained responsible for paying Hamilton’s contract. Hamilton is due to make $23 million this season.

Moreno, though, said, “It’s not about the money, nothing about money.”

Moreno also echoed comments made by Angels president John Carpino and general manager Jerry Dipoto, who expressed surprise at the arbiter’s ruling.

“John and Jerry both said it,” Moreno said. “We were surprised about it.”

Hamilton still has three years remaining on the five-year, $125 million contract he signed prior to the 2013 season, but so far he has been a bust. He’s hitting .255 with 31 homers and 123 RBIs in 240 games covering two seasons. Last season, he failed to hit a home run at Angel Stadium.

Though Hamilton is still due $83 million from the Angels, Moreno, when asked if Hamilton will ever play another game for the Angels, replied, “I will not say that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 13-11, 4.13 ERA in 2014) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 0-1, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver will start Saturday’s game against the Royals. Weaver gave up four earned runs in six innings in an opening day loss to the Mariners. Against the Royals, Weaver is 7-4 with a 2.21 ERA in 12 career starts.

--2B Johnny Giavotella was given an American League championship ring by the Royals before Friday’s game against his former teammates. Giavotella, who won the Angels’ starting job at second base during spring training, played parts of four seasons with the Royals, including 12 games last season. He was not on the Royals’ postseason roster. He went 0 for 3 Friday but scored one of the Angels’ two runs.

--3B David Freese went 2-for-4 Friday against the Royals, including hitting his second home run of the season, tops on the club. Freese came to camp this spring in particularly good shape, and it appears to be paying off, at least for now. “We need David, no doubt about it,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Both on the offensive end, hitting in the middle of our lineup, and to play third base at the level we know he can. He had a great spring training and he’s carrying it over.”

--LHP Hector Santiago gave up three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings Friday against the Royals, his first start of the season. Santiago had a slow start to the season last year, when he went 0-6 in his first nine games before a demotion to Triple-A. But he went 6-3 after returning to the big league club last year, then earned a spot in the rotation during spring training. “I think his first 50 pitches Hector really struggled,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Struggled with command, struggled with trying to get through innings. ... As the game went on he found a comfort level, but he used a lot of pitches early and just a lot of work to get into the game flow.”

--RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery) felt fine during a minor league intra-squad game Thursday and will make a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. Barring a setback, he is expected to make his first start of the season around April 20.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He felt fine during a minor league intra-squad game April 9 and will make a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on April 14. Barring a setback, he is expected to make his first start of the season around April 20.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a core muscle repaired March 24. He is not expected back until May at the earliest.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired in February. The team did not specify a target date for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Colin Cowgirl