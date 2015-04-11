Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno said before Friday’s home opener against the Kansas City Royals that outfielder Josh Hamilton’s contract contains language that could protect the club in the case of a drug relapse. Moreno said the club is now considering whether or not to act on it.
Later Friday, the MLB Players Association issued a statement refuting Moreno’s assertions.
An arbiter ruled last week that Hamilton would not be suspended for violating MLB’s drug policy, meaning the Angels remained responsible for paying Hamilton’s contract. Hamilton is due to make $23 million this season.
Moreno, though, said, “It’s not about the money, nothing about money.”
Moreno also echoed comments made by Angels president John Carpino and general manager Jerry Dipoto, who expressed surprise at the arbiter’s ruling.
“John and Jerry both said it,” Moreno said. “We were surprised about it.”
Hamilton still has three years remaining on the five-year, $125 million contract he signed prior to the 2013 season, but so far he has been a bust. He’s hitting .255 with 31 homers and 123 RBIs in 240 games covering two seasons. Last season, he failed to hit a home run at Angel Stadium.
Though Hamilton is still due $83 million from the Angels, Moreno, when asked if Hamilton will ever play another game for the Angels, replied, “I will not say that.”
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 13-11, 4.13 ERA in 2014) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 0-1, 6.00 ERA)
--RHP Jered Weaver will start Saturday’s game against the Royals. Weaver gave up four earned runs in six innings in an opening day loss to the Mariners. Against the Royals, Weaver is 7-4 with a 2.21 ERA in 12 career starts.
--2B Johnny Giavotella was given an American League championship ring by the Royals before Friday’s game against his former teammates. Giavotella, who won the Angels’ starting job at second base during spring training, played parts of four seasons with the Royals, including 12 games last season. He was not on the Royals’ postseason roster. He went 0 for 3 Friday but scored one of the Angels’ two runs.
--3B David Freese went 2-for-4 Friday against the Royals, including hitting his second home run of the season, tops on the club. Freese came to camp this spring in particularly good shape, and it appears to be paying off, at least for now. “We need David, no doubt about it,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Both on the offensive end, hitting in the middle of our lineup, and to play third base at the level we know he can. He had a great spring training and he’s carrying it over.”
--LHP Hector Santiago gave up three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings Friday against the Royals, his first start of the season. Santiago had a slow start to the season last year, when he went 0-6 in his first nine games before a demotion to Triple-A. But he went 6-3 after returning to the big league club last year, then earned a spot in the rotation during spring training. “I think his first 50 pitches Hector really struggled,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Struggled with command, struggled with trying to get through innings. ... As the game went on he found a comfort level, but he used a lot of pitches early and just a lot of work to get into the game flow.”
--RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery) felt fine during a minor league intra-squad game Thursday and will make a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. Barring a setback, he is expected to make his first start of the season around April 20.
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He felt fine during a minor league intra-squad game April 9 and will make a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on April 14. Barring a setback, he is expected to make his first start of the season around April 20.
--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a core muscle repaired March 24. He is not expected back until May at the earliest.
--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired in February. The team did not specify a target date for his return.
--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.
RHP Jered Weaver
LHP C.J. Wilson
RHP Matt Shoemaker
LHP Hector Santiago
RHP Huston Street (closer)
RHP Joe Smith
RHP Mike Morin
RHP Fernando Salas
LHP Cesar Ramos
RHP Vinnie Pestano
LHP Jose Alvarez
RHP Drew Rucinski
Chris Iannetta
Drew Butera
1B Albert Pujols
2B Johnny Giavotella
SS Erick Aybar
3B David Freese
DH C.J. Cron
INF Taylor Featherston
INF Efren Navarro
LF Matt Joyce
CF Mike Trout
RF Kole Calhoun
OF Colin Cowgirl