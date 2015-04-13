Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Being chosen in the Rule 5 Draft to compete for an open position has its advantages. One of them is the chance for a player to make his major-league debut.

Infielder Taylor Featherston experienced that advantage Sunday, when he started at second base before switching to shortstop in the Los Angeles Angels’ 9-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

“It was just nice to get my feet wet,” said Featherston, who had never played above the Double-A level until Sunday.

In his first at-bat during the third inning, Featherston grounded out to shortstop Alcides Escobar. At the plate, the 25-year-old went 0-for-3 and struck out once. In the field, Featherston turned one double play and started a fielder’s choice.

The Chicago Cubs selected Featherston from the Colorado Rockies in December’s Rule 5 Draft before trading him to the Angels. During spring training, Featherston joined three other infielders in the completion for the starting position at second base, which became open when Howie Kendrick went to the Los Angeles Dodgers for left-hander Andrew Heaney. Johnny Giovatella won the job but Featherston earned a roster spot as a utility infielder.

Despite playing his first major-league game, Featherston described himself as calm as play unfolded.

“I felt surprisingly comfortable,” he said. “But after the game, it just hit me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-4

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 1-0, 4.50 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Ross Detwiler, 0-1, 10.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson conceded four runs on four hits, a fielder’s choice and an error in the second inning of the Angels’ 9-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals. In 5 2/3 innings, Wilson allowed nine hits and seven runs, six of them earned, while striking out four and walking one. The bad outing provides a contrast with Wilson’s first start, a 2-0 win in which the left-hander held the Seattle Mariners to two hits and a walk in eight innings.

--1B Albert Pujols hit the 522nd home run of his career to move into 18th place on the all-time list Sunday. Pujols drove a 1-0 fastball from RHP Yordano Ventura of the Kansas City Royals down the left-field line for his second homer of the season. Until that homer, Pujols had been tied with Hall of Famers Ted Williams, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas. Pujols added a double in going 2-for-4 in the Angels’ 9-2 loss but is batting only .182 (4-for-22) to start the season.

--DH C.J. Cron continues his frustrating start to the season after an excellent spring. Cron is now hitless in his first 13 at-bats after going 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday. During spring training, Cron led all American League batters with 11 doubles, tied for first with 31 hits, ranked third in RBIs with 16 and fourth with a .413 average and a .733 slugging percentage.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker hopes to stop the Angels’ three-game losing streak when he pitches Monday night against the Texas Rangers. In his first outing, Shoemaker allowed three runs and six hits while striking out five batters and hitting one in a 5-3 win against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Shoemaker finished second to 1B Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox in voting for last year’s American League rookie of the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s an honor and a blessing to be mentioned with those names. But I need to stay humble and focus on what I have to do. That’s to do my best to help this club, and I didn’t do that today.” -- 1B Albert Pujols, on breaking a tie with Hall of Famers Ted Williams, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas by hitting his 522nd career home run Sunday in the Angels’ 9-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He felt fine during a minor league intra-squad game April 9 and will make a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on April 14. Barring a setback, he is expected to make his first start of the season around April 20.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a core muscle repaired March 24. He is not expected back until May at the earliest.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired in February. The team did not specify a target date for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Colin Cowgirl