Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia is hopeful that this weekend’s trip to Houston results in a meeting with rehabbing outfielder Josh Hamilton. The slugger has yet to spend any time with the team this season.

“Hopefully we’ll connect with him face to face,” Scioscia said Monday before the 6-3 win at Texas. “Everybody’s been in touch with him, but we want to connect with him and just see where everything is. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to see him.”

Hamilton has been staying with a friend in Houston since surgery on his right shoulder. The 33-year-old former MVP with Texas isn’t expected to visit Minute Maid Park during the series with the Astros.

The thought is Hamilton might not play for the Angels this season in the wake of a drug relapse that didn’t lead to a suspension. The well-chronicled saga has become “very frustrating” for Scioscia.

“As you try to get more clarity, it seems like it’s getting foggier and foggier,” he said. “We’ll see where this is and where this leads, and just where Josh is. I think first and foremost, we’re hoping Josh is getting the help and support that he needs.”

Hamilton is still owed $83 million over the next three years after two disappointing seasons with Los Angeles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Drew Rucinski, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Rucinski was set to make his first start of his MLB career Tuesday. “Definitely excited about it,” he said. “I‘m trying to stay within myself, though, and not get too crazy excited.” He tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his season debut on Saturday night vs. Kansas City. Rucinski made two relief appearances vs. Texas last season and allowed four earned runs on seven hits across five innings pitched.

--CF Mike Trout played his 500th career game Monday and came up one home run short of being just the second player with 100 home runs, 100 stolen bases and 300 RBIs in his first 500 games. He reached the latter two milestones, but has 99 career homers.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker has proven to be a force in the rotation and is on a definite roll after winning his ninth consecutive decision (in 10 starts) Monday night at Texas. The streak started on Aug. 9 of last season, with a 1.92 ERA in that span. He began the season in the starting rotation for the first time in his career.

--RF Collin Cowgill hit his first home run of the season Monday, a two-run shot that scored C Chris Iannetta. Cowgill loves hitting against the Rangers, and is now .432 (16-37) vs. Texas since start of last season.

--2B Johnny Giavotella could be breaking out of a slump after a 2-for-4 showing Monday against Texas. His two singles were his first hits since April 8 at Seattle and his second multi-hit game of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s why I love this team. That was a great team effort. These guys picked me up big time tonight.” -- RHP Matt Shoemaker, who won his ninth consecutive decision (in 10 starts) Monday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He felt fine during a minor league intra-squad game April 9 and will make a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on April 14. Barring a setback, he is expected to make his first start of the season around April 20.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a core muscle repaired March 24. He is not expected back until May at the earliest.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired in February. The team did not specify a target date for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Colin Cowgirl