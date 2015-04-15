Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The saga of embattled star Josh Hamilton isn’t lost in the Rangers clubhouse. Hamilton spent the best years of his career in Texas, culminating in two World Series appearances and an MVP award.

His career with the Angels has been a disappointment. Hamilton is persona non grata these days and his time with Los Angeles could soon be ending after two underwhelming seasons.

Several Rangers, however, know a different Hamilton. One they still support.

”I feel for him,“ Texas pitcher Derek Holland told MLB.com ”He’s a great guy. He taught me a lot, and he also helped me get close to my faith. We’ll always be there for him.

“Yeah, he’s an Angel now. We don’t care. It’s more about the family aspect of it. He’s been very good to me. He was a great friend when he was out here. I‘m pulling for him to get everything back and get in the right mind-set.”

Angels manager Mike Scioscia hopes to see Hamilton this weekend in Houston. It appears unlikely Hamilton plays for L.A. again this season.

“In the time he was here, baseball was one of the things that helped him get better and gave him a purpose in life,” Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus told MLB.com. “Baseball was his escape from that dark past he had, to focus on good things, positive things. For him that’s really important. Hopefully they can forgive him for that mistake he made and get him back on the field. That’s what he loves to do.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-1, 5.06 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Anthony Ranaudo, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago is starting the series finale Wednesday at Texas. He is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in four starts and two relief appearances in Arlington in his career. Santiago is making his second start of the season, losing Friday at home against the Royals.

--RHP Garrett Richards is in line to start Sunday to keep him on four days’ rest after Tuesday’s rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake. Depending on how it went, Richards will face Houston in the third game of the series.

--OF Kole Calhoun was able to pinch hit Monday but was out of the lineup again Tuesday with a strained right calf. He said he could return to the lineup Friday.

--RHP Drew Rucinski didn’t enjoy the first start of his MLB career and was optioned after the game. He lasted only 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits. The loss was his first career decision.

--1B Albert Pujols could be in the DH role on Wednesday after starting the first eight games on the bag. Manager Mike Scioscia doesn’t plan on giving the veteran much time off his feet. “We’re a better team with him at first,” Scioscia said, “and he feels good going out there and playing.”

--CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to all eight games this season after going 1-for-4 on Tuesday. In his career in Arlington, Trout is hitting .331 (42-127) with nine homers and 30 RBIs in 34 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities, and they obviously hit the ball well. It’s a tough one. Just have to turn the page.” -- Angels CF Mike Troutm after Tuesday’s 8-2 loss to Texas.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He felt fine during a minor league intrasquad game April 9 and made a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on April 14. He is expected to make his first major league start of the season April 19 vs. Houston.

--OF Kole Calhoun (strained right calf) was able to pinch hit April 13 but was out of the lineup again April 14. He said he could return to the lineup April 17.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a core muscle repaired March 24. He is not expected back until May at the earliest.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired in February. The team did not specify a target date for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Colin Cowgirl