Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- The soap opera surrounding Angels outfielder Josh Hamilton continued on Friday, when Angels manager Mike Scioscia revealed he had dinner on Wednesday night with the injured and banished former American League Most Valuable Player.

Hamilton is in Houston rehabbing his right shoulder following offseason surgery, but of greater significance is the relationship he maintains with his manager and teammates despite the stance taken by the club to create distance from Hamilton, who self-reported a drug and alcohol relapse during the offseason. Major League Baseball opted not to suspend Hamilton, but the Angels have scrubbed his name from their stadium and promotional materials, and surrendered his vacant locker.

There have been reports that players within the clubhouse have taken umbrage with the stance of the front office regarding Hamilton, who reportedly shared lunch with several teammates once the Angels arrived in town. As for Scioscia, he refused to divulge details of his meeting with Hamilton, yet acknowledged that Hamilton is recovering and should be available to return this season. Whether Hamilton, who is owed $90.2 million over the final three years of his contract, does so with the Angels remains unknown.

”I‘m not going to talk about any particular things that we talked about,“ Scioscia said. ”He’s on his way with his physical recovery. He’s getting into more baseball activities and we’ll just see when he’s ready to get out and really get after it and play. We’re not sure yet.

“He’s making progress. He’s making progress. Like I said, I think he’s turned the corner on the shoulder issue and hopefully that’s behind him. There’s still some work he has to do before he’s ready to play a game.”

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 1-1, 3.95 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 1-0, 1.29 ERA)

--RHP Garrett Richards threw a bullpen session on Friday and the club will make a decision on Saturday regarding his next outing. Depending on his readiness, Richards could make another rehab start or start for the Angels against Houston on Sunday. Richards had left knee surgery last August and is eligible for activation from the 15-day disabled list.

--CF Mike Trout hit his 100th and 101st career home runs, becoming the youngest player ever to reach the 100 homer/100 stolen-base plateau (23 years, 251 days). He joins Alex Rodriguez as the only players with 100 homers and 100 steals in their age-23 season or younger. It marked his fourth career multi-home run game.

--RF Kole Calhoun finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple and three runs scored. He made his first start since April 11 after missing four games with calf soreness.

--RHP Huston Street recorded his fourth save with a perfect ninth inning and is now tied for first in the American League in that category. Street has retired all 12 batters he has faced this season, five via strikeout, including Astros 1B Chris Carter to open the inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just keeps doing (impressive things. It’s not where Mike’s going to jump higher, Mike’s going to run faster or hit the ball farther. He just keeps on doing it. It’s spectacular what he does but he does it consistently so it’s pretty good.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, of CF Mike Trout, who recorded his fourth career multi-homer game and amassed a career-high-tying five RBIs in the Angels’ 6-3 victory over Houston Friday.

--RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He felt fine during a minor league intrasquad game April 9 and made a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on April 14. He threw a bullpen session on April 17 and the club will make a decision on April 18 regarding his next outing. Depending on his readiness, Richards could make another rehab start or start for the Angels against Houston on April 19.

--OF Kole Calhoun (strained right calf) was able to pinch-hit April 13 but was out of the lineup again April 14-15. He returned to the lineup April 17.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a core muscle repaired March 24. He is not expected back until May at the earliest.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired, and the team did not specify a target date for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

