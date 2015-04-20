Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Angels right-hander Garrett Richards followed a laborious 28-pitch first inning with a sharp 12-pitch second.

He surrendered a two-run home run in the third inning, retired the side in order in the fourth, and then slipped into trouble in the fifth, in no small part due to the erratic play of his defense. It marked an uneven return to the rotation for Richards who, given what happened last August, was elated just to be back in position to start for the Angels.

”It wasn’t a terrible first outing, I don’t think,“ Richards said. ”They had some balls that went their way, and sometimes, that’s the game.

“I feel like I can do what I want to do on a baseball field. I haven’t had that feeling in eight months or so. But there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

On Aug. 20, 2014 at Fenway Park in Boston, Richards ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee, bringing an abrupt end to what had been a breakout season. Richards was 13-4 with a 2.61 ERA and was in the thick of the American League Cy Young Award chase. In an instant, he was sidelined and facing knee surgery plus a long rehabilitation process.

While his return wasn’t technically triumphant, it was emboldening for the Angels, who could use Richards’ excellence in their rotation. Los Angeles has scuffled out of the gate offensively, but adding an ace to their roster should only enhance their opportunity to contend in the AL West. The club will exercise caution in getting Richards up to speed -- he departed after five innings and 100 pitches in the Angels’ 4-3 loss to the Astros -- but the first step he took on Sunday was exhilarating.

“He was very excited to be back on the mound, and I would, too, if I missed eight or nine months,” Angels first baseman Albert Pujols said. “Hopefully, in his next start, we can give him some run support.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 1-1, 7.27 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-0, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards made his season debut and his first start since Aug. 20, 2014, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts over five innings. Richards suffered a 4-3 loss, his first at Minute Maid Park in his career. He entered Sunday 3-0 with a 0.60 ERA in his career in Houston.

--1B Albert Pujols went 2-for-4 and clubbed a solo home run off Astros RHP Pat Neshek in the eighth inning, his third on the season and the 523rd of his career. Pujols ranks 18th all-time in home runs and trails Jimmie Foxx (534) for 17th place on the career list. He now has 25 home runs at Minute Maid Park, the most among visiting players all-time.

--DH C.J. Cron finished 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, recording his first homer on the season with his two-run blast off Astros RHP Scott Feldman in the fourth inning. The dinger marked the first for Cron since Sept. 17, 2014 against the Seattle Mariners.

--CF Mike Trout finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout, posting his second consecutive hitless game following a 10-game hitting streak. That streak was the fourth of at least 10 games in club history to open a season, with Trout joining Darin Erstad (15 games in 1998), Albie Pearson (14 games in 1963) and Lee Stanton (11 games in 1974).

--LHP Adam Wilk was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake when the club activated RHP Garrett Richards from the disabled list. He appeared in one game for the Angels this season, allowing one run in two innings pitched.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t play a crisp game defensively. We let some things slip away. If you’re not swinging the bats, you’ve got to make sure you’re getting the outs you’re supposed to get, and we’re having trouble doing that.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after Houston capitalized on Angels’ defensive errors to win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He felt fine during a minor league intrasquad game April 9 and made a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on April 14. He threw a bullpen session on April 17. He was activated April 19 and made his first start since Aug. 20, 2014.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a core muscle repaired March 24. He is not expected back until May at the earliest.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired, and the team did not specify a target date for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill