Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Angels went into their game Monday against the A’s ranking at or near the bottom in several offensive categories, including batting average (13th), runs (11th), slugging percentage (11th) and on-base percentage (15th).

Monday’s starting lineup featured only two players -- center fielder Mike Trout and second baseman Johnny Giavotella -- with a batting average over .258, but manager Mike Scioscia said it’s far too early to panic.

”I think in the season we’re hitting under .200 with runners in scoring position,“ Scioscia said. ”Not only that, we’re not getting the volume of runners on base that we need. Combine that with lack of hitting with guys in scoring position, it’s not too hard to put the equation together why we’re not scoring runs.

“A lot of guys are good offensive players that haven’t got in their game yet. They will.”

First baseman Albert Pujols and third baseman David Freese each have three home runs, tied with Trout for the team lead. But unlike Trout, who is hitting .354, Pujols (.213) and Freese (.216) haven’t mixed in many singles.

Pujols scoffed at the idea of there being any significance to the club’s early struggles, saying, “Ask me in September, see where we’re at.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-8

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: A’s (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 1-1, 3.00 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 1-1, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago will start Tuesday’s game against the A‘s. Santiago got a victory in his last start when he gave up one run in seven innings against the Rangers. He is 2-2 with a 1.99 ERA in seven career games (five starts) against Oakland.

--1B Albert Pujols went 2-for-4 Monday against the A’s and is now hitting .349 (38-for-109) vs. Oakland pitching at Angel Stadium. His eight home runs against the A’s are the second most against any opponent since joining the Angels in 2012 (10 vs. Texas).

--RHP Huston Street is not only 4-for-4 in save opportunities this season, he is perfect in all four games, retiring all 12 batters faced, including six by strikeout. He has pitched in back-to-back games only once this season, April 7 and 8 in the season-opening series vs. the Mariners.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up five runs, seven hits and three walks in three-plus innings, his streak of winning nine consecutive decisions dating back to last Aug. 9 came to an end. Shoemaker struggled with his command from the beginning. “Matt never settled in to what he does best, and that’s strike-one, pounding the zone, and changing speeds,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “His ball-strike ratio (33 balls, 35 strikes) was probably the worst that we’ve seen him make for us. We’ll turn the page on this one. He looked out of sync from the beginning.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A couple times we hit the ball hard, but we didn’t pressure them at all. ... I think for the season we’re hitting under .200 with runners in scoring position and tonight we weren’t good.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after Monday’s 6-3 loss to Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a core muscle repaired March 24. He is not expected back until May at the earliest.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired, and the team did not specify a target date for his return. He was hitting and running as of April 17.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill