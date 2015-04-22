Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Outfielder Josh Hamilton will begin baseball activities at the Los Angeles Angels’ spring training complex in Arizona soon, though it’s unclear when he will start. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before Tuesday’s game against Oakland it would be this week, but general manager Jerry Dipoto said no date has been set.

Hamilton, who had surgery on the AC joint in his right shoulder on Feb. 4, has been rehabbing the shoulder in the Houston area for the past two months, while also dealing with the issue of his self-reported drug and alcohol-related relapse.

After an arbiter ruled that Hamilton should not be suspended by MLB for violating his treatment program, Angels owner Arte Moreno said he wouldn’t guarantee Hamilton would ever play again for the Angels, even though Hamilton is still owed $83 million by the club.

Wherever Hamilton does play, he won’t be ready for a major league game anytime soon, probably sometime in early June.

“We’ll see where Josh is,” Scioscia said. “A lot of evaluating needs to take place, both on and off the field. I know Josh is itching to get going. I think it’s an important first step.”

Hamilton’s teammates, particularly pitcher C.J. Wilson, have been mostly supportive of Hamilton.

“It’s encouraging that there’s progress, in a baseball direction,” Angels closer Huston Street said. “This is a better club with a healthy Josh Hamilton.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 1-0, 2.11 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 0-2, 6.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver will start for the Angels on Wednesday against the A‘s. Weaver, who struggled in his first two starts, has never begun a major league season with three consecutive losses. He is 13-9 with a 2.94 ERA in 30 career starts against Oakland.

--RHP Cam Bedrosian was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Tuesday. Bedrosian, who will serve as a middle reliever, threw eight scoreless innings in four games for the Bees, giving up six hits, striking out 13 and walking none. The move was made to add depth to the bullpen, which has been used a lot lately. He got in the game Tuesday in a mop-up role, throwing two scoreless innings in the Angels’ 14-1 win.

--1B/OF Efren Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Tuesday to make room on the roster for RHP Cam Bedrosian. Navarro played in eight games this season, hitting .200 (3-for-15) with one double.

--LHP Hector Santiago gave up just one run and three hits while striking out eight in six innings Tuesday against Oakland, earning his second win of the season. Santiago didn’t get his second win of the season last year until July 18, but said he didn’t put any pressure on himself this season to get off to a better start. “I just told myself to go out there and have fun,” Santiago said. “Last year I put enough pressure on myself. You can’t do that, you just have to go out there, have fun and play the game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s going to surprise you once in a while what he did tonight. For a little guy, he’s got a little bit of power. That’s a huge hit.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia on 2B Johnny Giavotella.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a core muscle repaired March 24. He is not expected back until May at the earliest.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired, and the team did not specify a target date for his return. He was hitting and running as of April 17.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill