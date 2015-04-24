Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels left fielder Matt Joyce dropped to No. 6 in the batting order for the second game in a row Thursday against the Oakland A‘s, an effort by manager Mike Scioscia to take some pressure of him.

In the absence of left fielder Josh Hamilton, Joyce was expected to be the Angels’ primary cleanup hitter, and he has started in the No. 4 slot in nine of the club’s 16 games. But after going 0-for-3 Thursday, he is hitting just .146 and is still without a home run.

“Right now Matt just needs to take a half step back,” Scioscia said. “We moved him down in the order. Hopefully he’ll start to find some timing and find some confidence. Right now he’s searching.”

Joyce, acquired from the Rays in an offseason trade with Tampa Bay for right-handed reliever Kevin Jepsen, had a modest four-game hitting streak April 12-15 during which he had five hits in 16 at-bats, raising his average to a season-high .233. Since then, he is 0-for-19.

“His at-bats showed early on that he was starting to come around,” Scioscia said. “He’s gone the other way right now. This will just take a little pressure off him.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Wandy Rodriguez, 6-6, 8.44 ERA in 2014) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 0-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards will start against the Rangers Friday. It’ll be Richards’ second start since joining the rotation, following his recovery from knee surgery last August. Richards is 6-1 with a 3.43 ERA in 14 career games (10 starts) vs. Texas.

--RF Kole Calhoun hit his third home run of the season Thursday against Oakland, matching CF Mike Trout, 1B Albert Pujols and 3B David Freese for the team lead. Calhoun showed some surprising power last season, when he hit 17 homers. He never hit more than 14 homers in a season above Class A ball. “I don’t know man,” Calhoun said when asked about his power surge the last couple years. “Just swinging the bat at good pitches I think.”

--RHP Nick Tropeano threw six-plus innings, allowing no runs, five hits and two walks in his start Thursday against the A‘s. Tropeano was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to make the start in place of LHP C.J. Wilson, who had his start pushed back a couple days because of minor elbow stiffness. “You couldn’t ask for much more from Nick, from all aspects,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “With us not swinging the bats very well, going against a team that has been swinging the bats well. The whole situation, you couldn’t pitch any better than Nick did.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow stiffness) had his scheduled April 23 start pushed back to April 25.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired, and the team did not specify a target date for his return. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He might begin rehabbing at extended spring training in late April, and he could be back in early June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker (bereavement list)

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Nick Tropeano

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill