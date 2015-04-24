Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels left fielder Matt Joyce dropped to No. 6 in the batting order for the second game in a row Thursday against the Oakland A‘s, an effort by manager Mike Scioscia to take some pressure of him.
In the absence of left fielder Josh Hamilton, Joyce was expected to be the Angels’ primary cleanup hitter, and he has started in the No. 4 slot in nine of the club’s 16 games. But after going 0-for-3 Thursday, he is hitting just .146 and is still without a home run.
“Right now Matt just needs to take a half step back,” Scioscia said. “We moved him down in the order. Hopefully he’ll start to find some timing and find some confidence. Right now he’s searching.”
Joyce, acquired from the Rays in an offseason trade with Tampa Bay for right-handed reliever Kevin Jepsen, had a modest four-game hitting streak April 12-15 during which he had five hits in 16 at-bats, raising his average to a season-high .233. Since then, he is 0-for-19.
“His at-bats showed early on that he was starting to come around,” Scioscia said. “He’s gone the other way right now. This will just take a little pressure off him.”
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Rangers (RHP Wandy Rodriguez, 6-6, 8.44 ERA in 2014) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 0-1, 5.40 ERA)
--RHP Garrett Richards will start against the Rangers Friday. It’ll be Richards’ second start since joining the rotation, following his recovery from knee surgery last August. Richards is 6-1 with a 3.43 ERA in 14 career games (10 starts) vs. Texas.
--RF Kole Calhoun hit his third home run of the season Thursday against Oakland, matching CF Mike Trout, 1B Albert Pujols and 3B David Freese for the team lead. Calhoun showed some surprising power last season, when he hit 17 homers. He never hit more than 14 homers in a season above Class A ball. “I don’t know man,” Calhoun said when asked about his power surge the last couple years. “Just swinging the bat at good pitches I think.”
--RHP Nick Tropeano threw six-plus innings, allowing no runs, five hits and two walks in his start Thursday against the A‘s. Tropeano was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to make the start in place of LHP C.J. Wilson, who had his start pushed back a couple days because of minor elbow stiffness. “You couldn’t ask for much more from Nick, from all aspects,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “With us not swinging the bats very well, going against a team that has been swinging the bats well. The whole situation, you couldn’t pitch any better than Nick did.”
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT
--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow stiffness) had his scheduled April 23 start pushed back to April 25.
--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.
--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired, and the team did not specify a target date for his return. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He might begin rehabbing at extended spring training in late April, and he could be back in early June.
--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.
RHP Jered Weaver
LHP C.J. Wilson
RHP Matt Shoemaker (bereavement list)
LHP Hector Santiago
RHP Garrett Richards
RHP Nick Tropeano
RHP Huston Street (closer)
RHP Joe Smith
RHP Mike Morin
RHP Fernando Salas
LHP Cesar Ramos
RHP Vinnie Pestano
LHP Jose Alvarez
RHP Cam Bedrosian
Chris Iannetta
Drew Butera
1B Albert Pujols
2B Johnny Giavotella
SS Erick Aybar
3B David Freese
DH C.J. Cron
INF Taylor Featherston
LF Matt Joyce
CF Mike Trout
RF Kole Calhoun
OF Collin Cowgill