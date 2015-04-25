Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Not long ago, Angels owner Arte Moreno would not guarantee that outfielder Josh Hamilton would ever play again for the Angels, despite the club owing him $83 million over the next three seasons.

According to a number of news sources, it now seems that Moreno is making sure of that. Hamilton reportedly will be traded back to his former team, the Texas Rangers, in the next few days.

Hamilton wore out his welcome in Anaheim when he self-reported a drug and alcohol relapse and subsequently avoided suspension by Major League Baseball. Moreno and general manager Jerry Dipoto were particularly vocal about their displeasure in the ruling.

Just a few days ago, the Angels said Hamilton would report soon to extended spring training in Arizona to begin baseball activities in his rehab from shoulder surgery, but now it appears Hamilton instead will get his work in at the Rangers’ facility.

No other players are expected to be included in the trade, the terms of which apparently will be strictly financial -- how much of the $83 million will the Rangers be willing to pay.

Hamilton signed a five-year, $125 million contract with the Angels before the 2012 season and has been a bust, hitting .255 with 31 homers and 123 RBIs in 240 games.

Nevertheless, Angels players expressed support for him.

”If he gets back on the field, it’s good for him,“ said pitcher C.J. Wilson, a teammate of Hamilton’s in Texas. ”It’s good for baseball.

“No matter what the situation is, Josh is going to pick up a 35-inch bat and go swing. That’s what he’s good at, and that’s what he needs to be doing right now.”

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said that despite the club’s mediocre start (8-9), the Hamilton saga has not been a distraction.

“It’s going to be resolved one way or another in its own time,” he said. “We’ve been talking about the process that’s in place for the last week or so. Whatever course this takes, it takes. We’re just going to focus on playing baseball.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-9

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 1-1, 3.79 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 1-2, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson will start Saturday against the Rangers. Wilson, who had his start pushed back two days because of elbow stiffness, is 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA in eight career games against the Rangers.

--INF/OF Grant Green was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Friday. In 13 games with the Bees, Green hit .328 with four doubles, three triples, four RBIs and nine runs scored. He began spring training as a candidate to win the starting second base job, which ultimately was won by Johnny Giavotella.

--RHP Nick Tropeano was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for INF/OF Grant Green on the roster. Tropeano had been called up for a spot start in place of LHP C.J. Wilson, and threw six scoreless innings in the Angels’ 2-0 win over the A’s on Wednesday.

--RHP Garrett Richards gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings, earning his first victory in more than eight months -- Aug. 15, 2014 -- since undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured patellar tendon. “I worked very hard this offseason to get back to where I am now, and for anybody who thought it wasn’t going to be that easy, hard work pays off,” Richards said. “I‘m pleased with my recovery and pleased with where I am right now. Tonight it really felt like I was back to doing the things I was doing last year.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As hitters, we think about the pitchers. They’re out there busting their tails and we’re not putting up the runs. To me, it’s not just about getting the ‘W’, it’s about backing your guys up that are on the mound. And tonight we did it.” -- 3B David Freese, after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning Friday that lifted the Angels to a 3-2 win over the Rangers, helping make a winner of RHP Garrett Richards.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow stiffness) had his scheduled April 23 start pushed back to April 25.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had a damaged AC joint repaired, and the team did not specify a target date for his return. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He’s expected to report to Arizona soon to begin baseball activities as of April 21.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker (bereavement list)

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF/OF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill