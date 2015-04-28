Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

The Los Angeles Angels officially ended their relationship with outfielder Josh Hamilton on Monday, sending him to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

Hamilton signed a five-year contract worth $125 million with the Angels in December 2012. The Rangers reportedly will pay no more than $15 million of the $83 million remaining on Hamilton’s contract.

At the insistence of the Major League Baseball Players Association, Hamilton’s contract also would give him a chance to opt out after two years, the Dallas Morning News reported Saturday.

Hamilton, who in February admitted to relapsing and abusing drugs and alcohol, began this season on the disabled list after he underwent right shoulder surgery on Feb. 4.

Hamilton, 33, has been rehabbing the shoulder in the Houston area for the past two months, while also dealing with the issue of his self-reported drug and alcohol-related relapse.

Last season, he was limited to 89 games and batted .263 with a .331 on-base percentage, a .414 slugging percentage, 10 home runs and 44 RBIs. He has totaled 31 homers and 123 RBIs in the last two seasons.

In 2013, which was his first year with the Angels, Hamilton hit .250 with 21 home runs and 79 RBIs in 151 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 0-2, 5.24 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 2-0, 2.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Kole Calhoun went 3-for-6 on Sunday for his second consecutive multi-hit game and his second three-hit game this season. Calhoun has 18 hits in his last 45 at-bats with three home runs, a double, a triple and nine RBIs. After Sunday’s action, Calhoun is batting a team-leading .328, 10th best in the American League.

--CF Mike Trout hit his fourth home run of the year Sunday. Trout sent a 93 mph fastball from Texas Rangers RHP Anthony Bass over the left-field fence for a two-run drive that forced a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning.

--1B C.J. Cron continued his torrid hitting Sunday by collecting four hits in a game for the first time in his career. Cron went 4-for-4 with a double and is batting .378 (14-for-37) after beginning the season in an 0-for-14 slump. Cron also made his first start at first base following 13 games as a designated hitter.

--SS Erick Aybar made his first two errors of the season Sunday, both of which resulted in two unearned runs during the Angels’ 5-4 loss in 11 innings to the Texas Rangers. In the top of the second inning, Aybar dropped a pop fly from Rangers RF Shin-Soo Choo that he tried to backhand. Then in the 11th, he bobbled a ground ball from Texas SS Elvis Andrus. Before the game, Aybar had not made an error in 71 chances through 153 innings this season.

--LF Matt Joyce ended the worst hitless streak of his career Sunday. Joyce went 0-for-26 before hitting a single in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers. After going 1-for-5, Joyce has just one hit in his last 28 at-bats and owns a .140 average.

--LHP Hector Santiago walked a career-high six batters (one intentionally) yet conceded just one earned run while striking out five in Sunday’s loss to the Texas Rangers. The left-hander also hit one batter and gave up four hits in 5 1/3 innings while throwing a season-high 109 pitches. In his past 18 1/3 innings, Santiago has amassed 18 strikeouts and permitted just three earned runs.

--RHP Jered Weaver seeks his first win of the season when he faces the Oakland Athletics for the second time in seven days Tuesday night. For the first time in his career, Weaver is winless after four starts. But Weaver’s last start was his best of the young season: In six innings, the three-time American League All-Star conceded no walks and just one run on eight hits while striking out three. In his previous three starts, Weaver permitted 12 earned runs on 21 hits in 16 1/3 innings. Weaver has yet to throw 100 pitches in a game, as he struggles with mechanics and fastball command.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hector got himself into trouble and he got himself out of trouble. His command was an issue. His stuff looked good. It’s just that when that release point left him, he paid a price for it in his pitch count.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on LHP Hector Santiago’s performance Sunday against the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker (bereavement list)

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

INF/OF Grant Green