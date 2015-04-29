Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- One day after the Angels traded outfielder Josh Hamilton to Texas, manager Mike Scioscia said he was “concerned with Josh the person” as he battles drug and alcohol problems but was also disappointed that Hamilton didn’t publicly acknowledge the support he received from his teammates.

”I think the support he got here was very strong, both from his teammates and from everything we did,“ Scioscia said Tuesday before the Angels’ 6-2 loss to Oakland. ”His accountability coaches that were here ... were always in tune with what he needed. And it’s unfortunate I think that he had his relapse, but I know (we) supported him in every aspect of whatever his needs were. And just in hearing some of his comments, the one thing that I think is sad and I‘m a little bit disappointed is the fact that there wasn’t any accountability, most importantly to his teammates.

“I think if you look at how much support he got in that clubhouse when he was struggling, whatever was happening, no one ever questioned Josh’s work ethic or wanting to do good or wanting to play well. He worked hard. No one ever questioned that. I know that he got a lot of support from the guys that are in that clubhouse and him not to show at least a little remorse toward his teammates I just think is wrong,”

Angels closer Huston Street said the uncertainty over Hamilton’s future with the team was never a distraction, and he hopes a return to the Rangers helps Hamilton.

”Hopefully everybody’s happy about it,“ Street said. ”Josh seems to be happy and he’s in a place he’s familiar with, a place that he had a tremendous amount of success. I think for the organization, they sent him to the best possible place they could have sent him to.

“For us in here, you just go play baseball. You don’t worry too much about it. Obviously a lot of people in here were pulling for Josh as a person. Much more important than baseball. ... I don’ think the situation was a distraction for us at all. At all. I think we just went and played baseball and waited for some sort of resolution. We were all comfortable knowing it wasn’t our decision to make.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-1, 6.46 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 1-1, 2.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver gave up six runs on six hits, including two home runs, over seven innings in a 6-2 loss Tuesday night to Oakland. Weaver (0-3) is winless through his first five starts for the first time in his career. The Angels took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Weaver gave up five runs in the bottom of the first. “It’s not the way I wanted to start it off,” Weaver said. “The guys scored two first-inning runs against a guy who’s having a good year, and I want to go one-two-three. The inning just blew up on me. I was able to settle in after that, but it was too late.”

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will come off the bereavement list and start on Wednesday against Oakland. Shoemaker, who went 16-4 with a 3.04 ERA last season, is 2-1 with a 6.46 ERA this year. In a previous start on April 20, he gave up five runs over three innings in a 6-3 loss to Oakland.

--C Chris Iannetta was out of the lineup Tuesday against Oakland because of a cut on a finger he sustained when throwing his bat after making an out Sunday against Texas, manager Mike Scioscia said. “He got a little upset. He’ll play tomorrow,” Scioscia said.

--RHP Cam Bedrosian was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Tuesday night’s game against Oakland. Bedrosian pitched a scoreless eighth inning in a 6-2 loss to Oakland. In hasn’t allowed an earned run over three innings and two relief appearances with the Angels.

--3B David Freese snapped an 0-for-10 skid with a two-run single in the first inning Tuesday night in a 6-2 loss to Oakland. Freese went 1-for-4 and is batting .218 with a team-high 15 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s definitely frustrating. I’ll go out and battle through my next start. I felt pretty good in between starts. It just didn’t carry over into the game.” -- RHP Jered Weaver, who gave up six runs in Tuesday’s loss to Oakland, of his winless April.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Chris Iannetta (cut finger) missed the April 28 game. He’s expected to return to the lineup April 29.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker (bereavement list)

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

INF/OF Grant Green