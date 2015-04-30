Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels paid a steep price for their 6-3 victory Wednesday night against the Oakland A’s at the O.co. Coliseum.

First baseman Albert Pujols injured his left hamstring in the top of the sixth inning and had to leave the game. Pujols won’t play Thursday in the series finale against Oakland, and it is not known when he will return to action.

Pujols felt tightness in his hamstring just a few steps out of the batter’s box after blooping a single to center. He came out of the game for a pinch runner. Pujols said he didn’t feel a pop in his hamstring, which he took as encouraging news.

“It felt more like a cramp,” Pujols said. “It’s pretty sore right now. We’ll see tomorrow. It was weird. I don’t have that much history on the hamstring. Obviously, on a cold night like this ...”

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he didn’t anticipate putting Pujols on the disabled list.

“There’s some soreness in the hamstring,” Scioscia said. “We’ll have to take this one step at a time.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 1-1, 3.75 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 0-1, 0.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a two-run double Wednesday in the Angels’ 6-3 victory against Oakland. He hit a solo shot in the third inning off RHP Jesse Hahn. Trout crushed Hahn’s 1-0 pitch, a 90 mph fastball on the inside part off the plate, over the left field wall for his fifth home run of the season and second in three games. He has 14 career home runs against the A‘s, 10 of those at the Coliseum. Trout went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a 6-2 loss to Oakland on Tuesday night but bounced back in a big way. “That’s why we play 162,” Trout said. “You can’t put your head down and hang your head down on just one game. You got to go out there and stay positive. It’s a long season. It felt good to go out there and get a couple hits and help the team win tonight.”

--RHP Matt Shoemaker came off the bereavement list and started against Oakland on Wednesday night after being away from the team for a few days following the death of his paternal grandfather. Shoemaker gave up three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings and got a no-decision. “I felt a little rusty but pretty good,” Shoemaker said. “Definitely being away for a few days and watching those games on TV felt wrong. It definitely felt good to be back.”

--RHP Cam Bedrosian was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to clear a roster spot for RHP Matt Shoemaker, who came off the bereavement list and started against Oakland. Bedrosian threw three scoreless innings in two relief appearances for the Angels.

--1B Albert Pujols left the game Wednesday against Oakland in the top of the sixth inning with tightness in his left hamstring. Pujols blooped a single to center and began hobbling a few steps out of the batter’s box during a 6-3 victory. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he didn’t anticipate putting Pujols on the disabled list, but he didn’t know how long Pujols would be sidelined. Pujols will sit out Thursday’s series finale.

--2B Erick Aybar went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in the first inning of the Angels’ 6-3 victory against Oakland at the O.co Coliseum. Aybar is batting .338 (79-for-234) for his career at the Coliseum.

--C Chris Iannetta, who missed Tuesday’s game due to a cut on his right hand, returned to the starting lineup Wednesday and went 0-for-4 in a 6-3 victory against Oakland. He is batting .093.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I looked at some video. The last couple games, I’d been missing some pitches. I felt good tonight.” -- CF Mike Trout, after hitting a homer and driving in three runs Wednesday in the Angels’ 6-3 win over the A‘s.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Albert Pujols (left hamstring tightness) left the April 29 game. He won’t play April 30, but he is officially listed as day-to-day.

--C Chris Iannetta (cut on right hand) missed the April 28 game. He returned to the lineup April 29.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

INF/OF Grant Green