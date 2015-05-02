Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia made something crystal clear Friday: He doesn’t trust the weather in San Francisco.

Scioscia watched Angels batting practice early Friday evening as the fog began creeping toward the bayside ballpark. And while he liked what he saw from injured first baseman Albert Pujols, the veteran manager assured it’s going to take ideal conditions this weekend in order for the slugger to return to the lineup.

To help make Scioscia’s easier, the Angels promoted a first baseman, Efren Navarro, from Triple-A Salt Lake before the start of the three-game interleague series. Navarro had a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning of Friday’s 3-2 loss, and appears to be first in line if Scioscia looks for a left-hander to make a start at first base this weekend.

The teams are scheduled for afternoon starts under projected sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. But in San Francisco, even that doesn’t assure the best of conditions for rehabbing a strained hamstring.

Pujols completed batting practice without a hitch Friday night. No doubt, he will be lobbying for at least a pinch-hitting shot in a key weekend situation.

With a nine-game homestand slated to begin Monday in the much warmer confines of Southern California and having a hot-hitting option in Navarro, it’s possible Scioscia will go the conservative route this weekend.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 2-1, 2.28 ERA) at Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 0-2, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago will be facing the San Francisco Giants for the first time in his career Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series. The Giants might not fully comprehend what’s in store for them. Santiago hasn’t given up more than one run in any of his last three starts, which helps explain his fine 2.28 season ERA. And he’s already had his fair share of success in interleague play in his career, having compiled a 2.87 ERA in 13 games, including six starts.

--LHP C.J. Wilson pitched so well Friday night, Angels manager Mike Scioscia let him bat with two on and two out in the seventh inning of a 1-1 game. It was not a decision many National League managers would have made with their starting pitcher, but Scioscia couldn’t overlook the fact his lefty had allowed only three hits in the first six innings. The San Francisco Giants got two more hits and added a run in the seventh, which turned out to be Wilson’s last inning. The run was unearned, and Wilson’s ERA in three road starts this season is just 1.25.

--RHP Joe Smith had just warmed up for the start of the ninth inning of a tense, 2-2 game Friday night when he received a surprise visit from home plate umpire Bill Miller. Turns out Miller had noticed a dangling lace on Smith’s glove, one that appeared to be longer than the two inches permitted by Major League Baseball rules. Sure enough, Smith had to have the lace trimmed while he stood on the mound preparing mentally to start the inning. Not surprisingly, he later blamed the distraction for contributing to the San Francisco Giants’ game-winning rally.

--1B Albert Pujols took batting practice before Friday’s 3-2 loss in San Francisco. It was his first hitting session since suffering a strained left hamstring Wednesday in Oakland. While the slugger completed the session pain-free, he likely will serve only as a pinch-hitter or perhaps not play at all in the Saturday and Sunday games in San Francisco.

--1B/OF Efren Navarro was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday as the Angels created some depth at first base in the absence of 1B Albert Pujols. Navarro was tearing the cover off the ball at Salt Lake, where he’d hit .394 in eight games since demoted there on April 21. Navarro came through with a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning of Friday’s 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants, a hit that could help convince manager Mike Scioscia to give the left-handed swinger a start or two at first base against right-handed pitching this weekend.

--INF Grant Green was demoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday when the Angels decided they needed a backup first baseman more than they needed a guy who can play every other infield position. Green had gone 2-for-6 in limited opportunities this season, but INF Taylor Featherston had displaced him as the club’s preferred option as a utility infielder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s frustrating. We need more consistency from the guy who’s working (on the eight-man review crew). I don’t know where they’re dropping the ball in New York.” -- Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after a controversial call led to a loss vs. San Francisco on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Albert Pujols (strained left hamstring) suffered the injury April 29. He missed his second consecutive game May 1, although he did participate in pregame batting practice. He remains day-to-day.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

1B/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill