Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Angels have enough of their own problems these days, but manager Mike Scioscia has time to take note of what division rival Houston is doing as well.

A 10th straight win by the upstart Astros on Sunday, coupled with Los Angeles’ loss and series sweep in San Francisco, means the Angels fell seven games behind Houston in the American League West.

“Their young talent has been well documented,” Scioscia said. “They made strides last year and they are off to a great start this year.”

The Angels begin an important early-season three-game set on Monday against the visiting Seattle Mariners. But then the Astros come in four consecutive contests, which could prove pivotal in the standings.

“It’s tough to really talk about other situations because it’s all speculation what’s going on in that clubhouse, but I would imagine they are playing with a lot of confidence,” Scioscia said. “They are a good club and they are playing at a high level right now.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-14

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 4-0, 1.82 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-1, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver is frustrated following a career-first start that includes no wins during his first six outings of the season. “No doubt his velocity has ticked off from where it was at the end of last year,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Weaver. “His margin of error is not usually what it is because of where his stuff is right now. It doesn’t mean he’s not going to be successful. There’s no magic pixie dust you can sprinkle on him and get him going right now.”

--RF Kole Calhoun came into Sunday’s game a hot hitter -- 23 hits in 62 at-bats (.371), including a double, triple, three homers and 13 RBIs in 16 games -- but went 0-for-3 while stranding two before drawing a two-out walk in the ninth. “We didn’t have a good series offensively,” Scioscia said of the Angels. “It seems when a couple of guys show signs, then they slide back a bit. We’re going to find it. We had a bad weekend.”

--C Chris Iannetta snapped an 0-for-21 slump with a single to left field to lead off the sixth inning. It was only the Angels’ third hit of the game. But it should come as no surprise the hit came off of Giants RHP Tim Lincecum. Iannetta came into the game hitting .400 (6-for-15) with a homer off of Lincecum.

--CF Mike Trout has enjoyed hitting during interleague play -- 83-for-251 (.331) over his last four seasons -- but it was a different story on Sunday. Trout went 0-for-4, including a strikeout, against Giants RHP Tim Lincecum.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s no doubt he’s frustrated, I think frustrated with the crispness of his stuff right now. He also knows that he has the ability to go out and pitch the way he has.” -- Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia, of RHP Jered Weaver, who is frustrated following a career-first start that includes no wins during his first six outings of the season.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

1B/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill