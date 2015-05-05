Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

Matt Shoemaker has a history of pitching well against the Seattle Mariners, and Monday was no different.

Up against the Mariners’ ace, the Los Angeles Angels’ right-hander matched Felix Hernandez with six innings of shutout pitching. But he couldn’t sustain it, giving up three solo home runs in the Angels’ 3-2 loss.

Shoemaker (2-2) gave up four hits in 7 1/3 innings and struck out 10, but his hot streak against the Mariners -- 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA in four previous starts -- came to an end.

The homers came from Nelson Cruz, Logan Morrison and Seth Smith.

Cruz put Seattle up 1-0 with his leadoff homer to left field off Shoemaker in the seventh inning.

“I think it was the only pitch that he left up to Cruz all day,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

“I was very encouraged today until the seventh inning,” Shoemaker said. “But those few mistakes can cost you the game. That’s the frustrating part, when you’re working that hard to execute pitches. The one to Cruz wasn’t located where it was supposed to. If it was, it could be a completely different story.”

One out after Cruz’s home run, first baseman Logan Morrison added a solo homer.

Designated hitter Seth Smith gave Seattle an insurance run in the eighth inning, nailing a one-out solo homer to right-center against Shoemaker.

“Matt gave us a chance to win,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He pitched a great game. He made a couple mistakes they didn’t miss, and that was the difference.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-15

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 0-2, 5.74 ERA) vs. Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 2-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-2) gave up four hits and struck out 10 in 7 1/3 innings as he lost for the first time in his past five starts vs. the Mariners.

--3B David Freese hit a solo homer against Seattle closer Fernando Rodney in the ninth inning, but the Mariners got the final out when C Mike Zunino caught Collin Cowgill trying to steal second base.

--C Carlos Perez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and the Angels designated C Drew Butera for assignment. Perez was hitting .361 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 17 games at Salt Lake. “This wasn’t as much about what Drew was or wasn’t doing, it was about what Carlos was doing,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s his time to come up here and have an opportunity to play. He’s ready for the challenge of the major leagues.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was very encouraged today until the seventh inning. But those few mistakes can cost you the game. That’s the frustrating part, when you’re working that hard to execute pitches. The one to (Nelson) Cruz wasn’t located where it was supposed to. If it was, it could be a completely different story.” -- RHP Matt Shoemaker, who pitched a shutout for six innings and struck out 10 but also gave up three solo homers in a 3-2 loss to the Mariners on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

1B/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill