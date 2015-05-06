Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It was long overdue, but Angels left fielder Matt Joyce finally got his first home run with the club Monday against the Mariners. And it came against Felix Hernandez, no less.

Joyce, who is hitting .148, admitted he put too much pressure on himself, not only because he was coming to a new team -- he was traded from the Rays for righty Kevin Jepsen -- but also because he was taking over for Josh Hamilton, who at first was injured and has since been traded.

“I can’t sit here and say that I didn’t feel a lot of pressure or put a lot of pressure on myself to fill his shoes,” Joyce said. “I just want to be successful. You’re in a new place, a new environment. You have a lot of fans that have high expectations. It’s tough to go out there and relax sometimes.”

Joyce, like Hamilton, bats left-handed. But unlike Hamilton, Joyce is not getting many starts when the club is facing a left-handed pitcher -- he has started just once against an opposing lefty and is 1-ifor-4 against lefties this year.

The home run against Hernandez, though, is something Joyce and the Angels hope will get him going in the right direction.

“Hopefully this will kick start things,” he said. “You hope to learn from it and figure out what’s going on earlier rather than later. It’s been a grind for me. It’s been a really tough year.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 0-1, 3.86 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 1-2, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson will start Wednesday’s game against the Mariners. Wilson has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his five starts this season, but has only one win to show for it. He is 16-8 with a 3.36 ERA in 59 career games (22 starts) against Seattle.

--C Carlos Perez started for the Angels Tuesday, one day after being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels are hoping Perez, obtained from the Astros in the offseason trade for C Hank Conger, can provide some sorely needed offense from the catching position. He was hitting .361 (26-for-72) with the Bees. Perez, making his major league debut, went 2-for-4 Tuesday against the Mariners, including hitting a walkoff homer in the ninth inning. “I can’t explain it,” said Perez, who is 24 but has played professionally since he was 17. “My first game and to finish like that? You never forget that.”

--LF Matt Joyce finally got his first home run with the club Monday against the Mariners, coming off RHP Felix Hernandez. Joyce, who is hitting .148, admitted he put too much pressure on himself, not only because he was coming to a new team -- he was traded from the Rays for RHP Kevin Jepsen -- but also because he was taking over for Josh Hamilton, who at first was injured and has since been traded.

--RHP Garrett Richards gave up one run on five hits and two walks (one intentional) in seven innings, but got a no-decision after the Angels bullpen blew a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning. The Angels came back to win the ninth, but it cost Richards what would have been his third win in a row. The key inning for Richards was the sixth, after the Mariners had 2B Robinson Cano on second base with two out. Richards intentionally walked 1B Logan Morrison, but then hit catcher Mike Zunino with a pitch, loading the bases. With left fielder Dustin Ackley batting, Richards fell behind in the count 3-0, but threw three consecutive strikes, getting Ackley looking on a 97-mph fastball on the inside corner at the knees to end the inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s ready for this challenge. He had a great night tonight, and if he can catch with that consistency, he’s going to be in the major leagues for a long time. He looked really good behind the plate, and that’s the first thing we need.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, of C Carlos Perez, who delivered the first walk-off homer by a player making his major league debut since Miguel Cabrera accomplished the feat for the Florida Marlins on June 20, 2003.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

1B/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill