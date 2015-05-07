Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Carlos Perez turned a memorable debut performance for the Los Angeles Angels, prompting the need for a frame of reference.

The catcher went 2-for-4, including a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth, in his major league debut Tuesday. He also was praised for the way he handled Angels starter Garrett Richards, who is tough to catch considering his 96 mph fastball and biting slider.

A reporter asked manager Mike Scioscia if Perez compares to former Angels catcher Bengie Molina.

”I sure hope so,“ Scioscia said. ”If you’re going to compare Carlos to Bengie Molina, that’s an incredible compliment to Carlos.

“Bengie was such a special player. Let’s give Carlos time to become the player he’s going to be. I don’t think we’re going to expect Carlos to do some of the things Bengie did. Bengie was a special player, but I think Carlos will grow into that. He’s ready for this challenge.”

One night after his game-winning heroics, Perez was back in the lineup Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, and he went 0-for-3 in Los Angeles’ 4-3 win.

Regular catcher Chris Iannetta is off to a slow start, hitting just .094 with one RBI and one extra-base hit. Even so, Scioscia is not ready to declare Perez the club’s No. 1 catcher just yet.

“Any time a guy performs, he’s going to earn playing time,” Scioscia said. “But we’re going to need both those guys, we’re going to need Chris. Carlos is going to get his opportunities, and Chris is going to get his opportunities.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-15

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 4-0, 3.41 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 2-2, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago will start Thursday’s game against the Astros. Santiago is coming off his worst start of the season, when he gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings against the Giants. He is 0-2 with a 7.47 ERA in five career games (three starts) against the Astros.

--1B/DH Albert Pujols went 1-for-4 Wednesday against the Mariners, extending his hitting streak to nine games. At .240, his batting average is as high as it has been all season. Pujols started at designated hitter Wednesday for the fourth time this season, a precautionary measure considering he has dealt with a tight left hamstring in the past week.

--RHP Joe Smith gave up three runs and blew a 2-1 lead in Tuesday’s game against the Mariners. Three of the first four hitters he faced were left-handed, and all three had hits. Opposing lefties are batting .370 (10-for-27) against Smith so far this year, an alarming number considering lefties hit .206 against him last year and .238 against him in his career before this season. On Wednesday night, Smith rebounded and threw a scoreless inning in the Angels’ 4-3 win. Smith faced two lefties in the eighth inning -- PH Seth Smith and 2B Robinson Cano. Smith struck out and Cano was hit by a pitch.

--LHP C.J. Wilson got a no-decision after giving up two runs on seven hits in seven innings during the Angels’ 4-3 win over the Mariners on Wednesday. Wilson struck out four and did not walk a batter. He has given up two runs or fewer in five of his six starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s very exciting. You try to treat it like any other situation, not change your approach. When you put too much pressure on yourself, that’s when you fail. Relax, try to hit line drives and good things happen.” -- 2B Johnny Giavotella, whose ninth-inning double Wednesday gave the Angels a 4-3 win over the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill