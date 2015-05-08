Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Not many paid much attention to what seemed like a minor trade back in December, when the Los Angeles Angels sent minor league pitcher Brian Broderick to the Kansas City Royals for infielder Johnny Giavotella.

Giavotella, who had 125 games of major league experience over four seasons with the Royals, was thrown into a pool of infielders who would compete for the starting second baseman job vacated by Howie Kendrick, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Giavotella was considered a longshot to win the job, but he did, and through the first month of the season, he is proving it was a good decision.

He had a walk-off RBI double on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, his fifth game-winning hit of the season. He is hitting .287 and his 12 RBIs are as many as slugger Albert Pujols.

“I feel very comfortable here,” Giavotella said. “These guys are very easy to play with. They’re very talented, but at the same time they’re down to earth and bring out the best in you. It’s fun to come to the locker room every day and hang out with these guys.”

He began the season as the club’s No. 9 hitter, but lately manager Mike Scioscia has moved Giavotella up in the order, batting sixth or seventh.

“Johnny brings a lot of energy,” Scioscia said. “He’s worked very hard on the defensive side, and on the offensive side, he’s always been a tough out. Now he’s getting an opportunity in the big leagues, and through his first 80, 100 at-bats, he gives you a tough at-bat every time. It’s something our club needs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 1-2, 4.25 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 0-4, 6.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver will start Friday against the Astros. Weaver is winless through his first six starts of the season for the first time in his career. His fastball velocity has dipped from an average of about 86 mph last season to about 83 mph this year. He is 3-2 with a 2.95 ERA in six career games against Houston.

--CF Mike Trout hit his eighth home run of the season Thursday against the Astros, which puts him on pace for 44. His career high is 36 homers, established last season.

--LHP Hector Santiago threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday against the Astros, allowing only a single by 2B Jose Altuve leading off the game. He struck out five, walked four (one intentional) and committed two balks.

--INF Ryan Jackson was acquired from Kansas City for C Drew Butera on Thursday. Jackson, 26, saw has mostly played at the Triple-A level in recent years, with a .275/.346/.371 batting line over the past four years.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s the life of a closer. If you’re not making pitches, it’s going to show up.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after RHP Huston Street’s blown save vs. Houston on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

