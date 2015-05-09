Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Joe Smith and Huston Street were about as good as a team could hope for in an eighth-inning set-up man/closer combination in 2014. Smith was 7-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 15 saves in 76 appearances, while Street, acquired by the Los Angeles Angels in a mid-season trade from the Padres, had 17 saves and a 1.71 ERA.

The duo, though, has struggled in recent days, turning what normally would have been automatic wins into nail-biters.

On Tuesday, Smith gave up three runs while recording only one out in the eighth inning, blowing a 2-1 lead against the Mariners. The Angels, however, were able to rally with two runs in the eighth and another in the ninth to win it.

The next night, Smith was able to hold a one-run lead in the eighth but Street gave up the tying run in the ninth. The Angels, again, were able to win the game in the bottom of the ninth.

Thursday against the Astros, Smith threw a scoreless eighth but Street gave up three runs in the ninth, blowing a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 loss. It marked the first time Street had suffered blown saves in back-to-back games since 2008 when he was with Oakland.

Manager Mike Scioscia said a few bad days from the back end of his bullpen is no reason for concern.

”There’s not going to be any panic,“ he said. ”Obviously there’s going to be adjustments that these guys will make. I thought Joe started to make some, I think Huston is going to evaluate what he’s done the last couple days and he’ll start to make adjustments.

“Those guys are critical, critical to our success. We have a lot of confidence in what they can do, and we’re going to hold these leads. We will.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 3-0, 0.80 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-2, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Saturday against the Astros. Shoemaker is coming off a loss in his last start, in which he gave up only four hits in 7 1/3 innings, but three of the hits were solo home runs. He is 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA in three career games (one start) against Houston.

--RHP Ryan Mattheus was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday to give the Angels some depth in the bullpen. He was 0-2 with one save and a 2.84 ERA in 11 games with the Bees. Mattheus played with the Nationals from 2011-14, going 7-7 with a 3.60 ERA.

--INF/OF Efren Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Navarro made the club out of spring training, but now has been sent down twice this season, both times when the club needed to bolster its bullpen. He’s hitting .211 (4 for 19) in 12 games with the Angels.

--RHP Jered Weaver threw a six-hit shutout against the Astros on Friday, a 2-0 win that gave the right-hander his first win of the season. Going back to his final start of the 2014 season, Weaver had not won in his previous seven starts, going 0-5 with two no-decisions. “I know it’s a matter of time before it starts showing up, and it showed up tonight,” said Weaver, who threw a season-high 120 pitches. “I still got a ways to go, keep working hard and prove some people wrong. It’s just nice to get a win and get the monkey off my back.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill