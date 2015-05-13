Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It seems like it may be only a matter of time before Angels pitcher Garrett Richards joins “The Club.”

Richards took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his start against the Astros last Sunday, eventually coming out of the game after giving up one hit in 6 1/3 innings. But talk to those who watch Richards closely, and they say it won’t be a big surprise if and when he joins an impressive list of Angels pitchers who have thrown no-hitters for the club.

“He has the ability to do it every night,” Angels catcher Chris Iannetta said. “Whether he does or not is based on his command.”

Richards walked three and hit a batter in the game against the Astros, but it’s being “effectively wild” that can make him so difficult to hit. His fastball hits 97-mph on the radar gun, and his slider has significant bite to it, making life difficult on the Angels catchers as well as opposing hitters.

Richards, though, said he does his best to put thoughts of a no-hitter out of his mind when he’s on the mound.

“I don’t think you should start thinking about it until you go out for the ninth inning,” he said.

Jered Weaver was the last Angel to throw a no-hitter, coming in May of 2012. Other Angels pitchers who have thrown no hitters include Nolan Ryan (four), Bo Belinsky, Clyde Wright, Mike Witt, Ervin Santana and a combined no-hitter thrown by Mark Langston (seven innings) and Witt (two innings).

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 2-3, 4.42 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 2-2, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago will start Wednesday against the Rockies. Santiago has been better at home than on the road in 2015, posting a 1.96 ERA. He has never pitched against the Rockies in his career, but is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 14 career interleague games (seven starts).

--RHP Ryan Mattheus was designated for assignment Tuesday in order to make room on the roster for INF/OF Marc Krauss. Mattheus was called up last week and got into one game, throwing one scoreless inning. Since he is out of options, Krauss must clear waivers before being assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Krauss also has the option to refuse an assignment and declare himself a free agent.

--INF/OF Marc Krauss was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and was in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Rockies. Krauss was hitting .281 with five doubles, three triples, two homers and 17 RBIs for the Bees. He also had a 10-game hitting streak going. The Angels are hoping Krauss can provide some left-handed pop off the bench. Krauss went 0-for-3 Tuesday.

--LHP C.J. Wilson gave up two runs on five hits and one walk in eight innings, earning the victory in the Angels’ 5-2 win over the Rockies Tuesday. It marked the sixth time in his seven starts that Wilson has held the opponent to two runs or fewer. It also marked the third start in a row in which Wilson has gone at least seven innings. “C.J., he pitched a great game,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “To finish all the way through eight was important. What’s critical to our long-term success is length out of our starting pitchers. We’re starting to see that and will keep building on that.”

--1B Albert Pujols started at DH on May 12. It was an opportunity for manager Mike Scioscia to get Pujols, who has been dealing with a tight hamstring in the past week, off his feet for two consecutive days when coupled with the club’s day off May 11.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have the green light all the time, so I go whenever I feel like it. If I know I‘m going to make it, I go.” -- 1B Albert Pujols, of his stolen base, his first of the season and first since last Aug. 15.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

INF/OF Marc Krauss