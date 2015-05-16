Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Jered Weaver ran into several problems at the start of this season. He gave up 24 runs in his first six starts and had an 0-4 record.

But the right-hander has looked more like himself in his last two efforts. He threw a complete-game shutout against the Astros on May 8 and allowed only one run in 7 1/3 innings against the Orioles in a 3-1 victory Friday night.

The Angels always count heavily on Weaver since he’s been so successful throughout his career. Weaver’s victory on Friday night improved his career record to 133-73, and if he pitches well, the Angels have a better shot at fighting for a postseason berth.

“His command was there,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He did a great job against a team that (will) let you know if you’re missing spots. He just kept those guys off-balance all game.”

That’s why the Orioles didn’t score until shortstop J.J. Hardy homered to start the eighth. That ended a scoreless run of 16 innings for Weaver going back to that shutout in his last start.

This also was the second straight time that Weaver worked with rookie catcher Carlos Perez, who caught the right-hander in last week’s shutout.

Scioscia said Perez and Weaver are clicking while the pitcher really is growing to like the rookie’s work.

“He’s been great; he’s been spot on,” Weaver said. “Early on, (in the) last start, took us awhile to get on the same page. Now when I shake off signs, he’s pretty good about throwing down the right fingers for that next sign. It’s been fun working with him.”

The Angels now will need Weaver to stick in this form, and it’s going to be interesting to see how often the veteran works with Perez from here on.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-17

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-3, 6.61 ERA) at Orioles (Bud Norris, 1-4, 9.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver is rounding into his old form. The right-hander had been winless in his first six starts but won for the second time in a row Friday night as the Angels topped the Orioles 3-1. After throwing a shutout in his last start, Weaver (2-4) blanked Baltimore for seven innings and gave up just one run on three hits in 7 1/3 innings. “I was able to keep those guys off the bases for the most part, and I was able to get some outs,” Weaver said.

--1B Albert Pujols continues to work on baseball history with each home run he hits. His solo homer in the first inning of Friday’s game was the 526th of his career -- eight short of Jimmie Foxx for 17th place on the all-time list.

--SS Erick Aybar again gave the struggling Angels offense a boost. He doubled and later scored in the second inning Friday night to help the Angels beat the Orioles, 3-1. Aybar went 2-for-4, scored a run and is now batting .425 (17-for-40) in his last 11 games. His average has jumped 69 points during that run -- it’s now at .269.

--C Carlos Perez continues to make a good early impression. The rookie now has played in seven major league games and caught RHP Jered Weaver for the second time in a week -- and they’ve won both games. Perez has nailed five of six base stealers, but Weaver really likes the way he’s learning how to call a game. “He’s doing a great job for us back there,” Weaver said after Friday’s victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t start figuring things out mechanically until about the fourth or fifth. I was able to keep those guys off the bases for the most part. It’s not too much of fly-ball pitcher’s ballpark. I was just trying to keep it on the ground as much as possible.” -- RHP Jered Weaver, who gave up one run and three hits and rarely got into any trouble in Friday’s win over the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Marc Krauss