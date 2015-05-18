Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Angels’ five-game winning streak was snapped in a 3-0 loss at Baltimore on Sunday.

The run, which pushed the team over .500, was fueled by strong pitching and came despite the team’s offensive struggles.

For the month of May, Los Angeles is averaging three runs per contest in 15 games.

On Sunday, they were shut out by Mike Wright, who pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut, and a pair of Orioles relievers.

The Angels had a chance to take the lead when they had runners on second and third with one out in the fourth. But shortstop Erick Aybar grounded sharply to third baseman Manny Machado, and right fielder Kole Calhoun, moving on contact, was tagged out between third and home.

“Like to get one there obviously,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “Right now, every situation becomes magnified because we’re not swinging the bats to our capabilities. When we execute, we’ve been doing a good job of holding leads.”

The Angels began the day ranked 13th in the American League in team batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 14th in runs.

“Until we get more guys swinging the bat the way they can, we’re going to have to really execute well in those situations like we saw today,” Scioscia said. “If these guys get comfortable and break out and start swinging, well we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Angels pitchers are doing their best to pick up the slack, going 5-1 with a 1.69 ERA over their last seven games.

“Last three times around the rotation, we’ve had our chances to win every night,” Scioscia said. “It has to continue. These guys are pitching deep into games, they’re giving us good innings. It’s really fueled our opportunity to get over .500.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 2-2, 2.63 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 3-3, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in spring training) has been long-tossing at 120 feet, and could begin throwing off a mound this week.

--RHP Garrett Richards pitched well enough to win in Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Baltimore, allowing two runs on four hits over 7 2/3 innings. “Garrett pitched his heart out,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He started to fatigue a little bit in seventh. Thought we had enough to get through the eighth, but it just got to be where we thought we were stretching him a bit.”

--LHP C.J. Wilson (2-2, 2.63 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season when the Angels open a three-game series Monday in Toronto. Wilson has a 2.10 ERA over his last five starts. He’s 3-4 with three saves and a 4.19 ERA in 19 career games (nine starts) against the Blue Jays.

--SS Erick Aybar continued his torrid hitting in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to the Orioles, going 2-for-4. He has a hit in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .417 (20-for-48), and raising his season average from .200 to .275.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He (Orioles RHP Mike Wright) was coming right us, we just didn’t get the head (of the bat) out on him. No real secret what he was doing, he just did a good job of it.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after Sunday’s loss to the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He could begin throwing off a mound the week of May 18, according to manager Mike Scioscia. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Marc Krauss