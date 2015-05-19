Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun is back in the cleanup spot.

He has been there before, but not for long. His on-base percentage makes him a good fit to bat leadoff.

But the Angels are struggling with the bats. So Calhoun batting fourth behind first baseman Albert Pujols could last for a while.

“We’re going to ride this out,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “Kole’s splits against right-handers and left-handers are pretty good.”

Calhoun batted fourth in 13 previous career games and had a .321 average and a .905 OPS before going 1-for-5 with a double in a 10-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday.

“As much as we’ve been waiting for some guys to get into their game to lengthen our lineup, which is important, I think it’s a move we need to make to try to get somebody behind Albert that’s swinging the bat better,” Scioscia said. “As much as we really like Kole in the leadoff spot, and in front of Mike (center fielder Trout), I think what we’re presented with right now just makes the most sense to go with it this way.”

With Kole batting fourth, it means shortstop Erick Aybar will lead off and second baseman Johnny Giavotella will bat ninth.

“Guys have had a lot of time to get into their game and aren’t there yet, so we need to start to take a little pressure off our pitching staff,” Scioscia said. “These guys have been phenomenal. We need to score some runs earlier in games.”

Aybar has batted fifth for most of the season, but he batted fourth against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday and Sunday.

“What Erick doesn’t bring in patience, working counts, he brings in just athleticism,” Scioscia said. “And he still gets on base at a rate that hopefully will set the table for Mike and Albert moving forward. We also have Johnny pushed back to ninth to try to connect him with Mike. Hopefully, there will be some table-setting there and we’ll get to the big guys in our lineup.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 2-2, 2.41 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 3-3, 4.26 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago will make his eighth start of the season Tuesday in the second game of the four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He did not factor in the decision last Wednesday in the 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies, in which he allowed one run on seven hits in six innings. It is the only run he has allowed in his past 12 1/3 innings. He has allowed more than one run once in his past six starts. He has faced the Blue Jays five times in his career, all in relief, and is 0-0 with a 2.50 ERA over eight innings. He has not allowed a run in four appearances at Rogers Centre.

--C Chris Iannetta, who struggled early in the season at the plate, is turning things around. He was 3-for-4 with two doubles, his first homer of the season and two RBIs Monday in the 10-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has six hits in his past 11 at-bats following a 3-for-43 slump. “I knew I wasn’t going to go the whole season without hitting,” Iannetta said. “I knew it was only a matter of time.”

--CF Mike Trout continued to struggle at Rogers Centre on Monday afternoon, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in a 10-6 loss to the Blue Jays. In his career at Rogers Centre he is 10-for-55 (.182) with three homers and eight RBIs. In his career against Toronto, he is 20-for-92 (.217) with five home runs and 12 RBIs.

--LHP C.J. Wilson allowed 10 hits and four runs in five innings and did not factor in the decision on Monday afternoon in the 10-6 loss at Toronto. It was the second time in eight starts this season that he has allowed more than two runs. The 10 hits were the most he has allowed since he gave up 11 to the New York Yankees on Aug. 15, 2013.

--RF Kole Calhoun was 1-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts Monday batting in the cleanup spot in the 10-6 loss to the Blue Jays at Toronto. The move to the No. 4 spot in the batting order was an attempt to inject some life into a struggling offense. Calhoun (who entered the game with a .359 on-base percentage) is usually used to lead off to set the table for CF Mike Trout. But manager Mike Scioscia said Calhoun will bat fourth for now. He hit .321 with a .905 OPS in his 13 previous games batting fourth.

“It’s somewhere I‘m comfortable,” Calhoun said. “I can’t put too much pressure on it. I just have to go out and play. It’s not etched in stone.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We said something to the umpire on the 0-1 pitch to (Josh) Donaldson and Donaldson started yelling at our dugout. A lot of guys in our dugout took exception to him yelling at our dugout. We weren’t even talking to him. We were talking to the umpire.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on some chirping between his team and Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson during Monday’s game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He could begin throwing off a mound the week of May 18, according to manager Mike Scioscia. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Marc Krauss