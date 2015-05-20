Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Hector Santiago started his major-league career mostly working out of the bullpen.

The 27-year-old left-hander made only four starts in 42 appearances with the Chicago White Sox in 2012, then made 23 starts in 34 appearances in 2013. The Angels acquired him in a trade after that season and he had 24 starts in 30 appearances in 2014.

This season, he has provided plenty of relief for the Angels -- in the starting rotation.

He has evolved into an exceptional starter. He held the Blue Jays to four hits and two runs (one earned) in seven innings on Tuesday in a 3-2 win. All eight of his appearances this season have been starts and he is 3-2 with a 2.25 earned-run average.

He was 0-6 with a 5.19 ERA in his first seven starts last year and that earned him a trip to Triple-A, where he turned things around and returned to the Angels in June.

This season, he is a different pitcher. “Last year, he could command the zone to one side of the plate,” catcher Chris Iannetta said. “This year, he can command to both sides and he can change speeds.”

The improvement began last season. Since last July 10, he is 8-5 with a 2.85 ERA in 23 games (20 starts.)

In his first 14 games (11 starts) with the Angels, he was 0-7 with a 4.50 ERA.

“Right now, what Hector is doing is really impressive,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s staying ahead of a lot of trouble that he got into last year. He’s able to command the ball better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 2-4, 4.44 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 3-0, 6.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver will make his ninth start of the season Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He has won two straight starts, allowing one earned run over his past 16 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings to beat the Baltimore Orioles last Friday and threw a shutout against the Houston Astros on May 8. He is 9-2 with a 3.39 ERA in 12 career games against the Blue Jays. In four career starts at Rogers Centre, he is 3-1 with a 4.32 ERA.

--SS Erick Aybar was 2-for-4 and scored what proved to be the winning run in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays. Aybar has a 10-game hitting streak going 17-for-38 (.447). He was involved in the key play of the game in the eighth inning when he avoided the tag of Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson on a squibber by RF Kole Calhoun. That loaded the bases with one out and Aybar scored on a flyball to center by DH/3B David Freese. “When the ball hit the ground, I stopped so that he’d see me closer,” Aybar said. “And so, when he saw me closer, and that he wanted to tag me, I went from behind. I thought he was going to throw to first to get the out, because there was one out.”

--OF/DH Matt Joyce was back in the lineup for Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Blue Jays, going 0-for-3 with a walk. He was a late scratch from the Monday afternoon game because he did not arrive until batting practice was under way. He said he thought it was a night game. He was fined for being late. “It’s a mistake that should never happen,” Joyce said. “I feel terrible about it. It won’t happen again.”

--C Chris Iannetta was 2-for-4 and drove in the tying run with a seventh-inning single in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. He is on an 8-for-15 (.533) tear on a four-game hitting streak after enduring a 3-for-43 funk.

--LHP Hector Santiago allowed four hits, three walks and two runs (one earned) in seven innings to pick up the win in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory at Toronto. He has allowed two earned runs in his past 19 1/3 innings covering three starts. It was the sixth time in his past seven starts in which he has allowed no more than one earned run. “Right now, what Hector is doing is really impressive,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s staying ahead of a lot of trouble that he got into last year. He’s able to command the ball better.” Santiago is 3-2 with a 2.25 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a lineup that has been chewing up left-handed pitching. They’ll let you know if you’re missing your spots. (Santiago) pitched a good game.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after LHP Hector Santiago allowed just four hits and two runs (one earned) in seven innings against the Blue Jays Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He could begin throwing off a mound the week of May 18, according to manager Mike Scioscia. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Marc Krauss