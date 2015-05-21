Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The good news for the Los Angeles Angels is that they won Wednesday’s game, 4-3, over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The even better news is that first baseman Albert Pujols has no fractures after being hit on the left hand by a pitch in the fourth inning.

The topper is that the replacement for Pujols, first baseman Marc Krauss, who was called up from Triple-A last week, delivered what proved to be the winning hit with a two-run double in the seventh inning.

“You never want to lose a teammate, especially a Hall of Famer like Albert,” Krauss said. “But, at that point in time, there was nothing we could do but just go to battle, next man up. I was able to come in. It just felt good once I saw that (double) get into the gap. I knew those guys would come around.”

Manager Mike Scioscia hopes that the Angels’ struggling offense can turn things around to help support a strong pitching staff. Krauss could be one of the answers.

“Our offense, we’re trying to get it in gear, trying to do some things,” Scioscia said. “We know we don’t have quite the depth that we had last year, not only in our lineup but the options we have on the bench.”

Krauss, a left-handed batter, collected just his second hit in 16 at-bats over six game with the Angels.

“A big hit for Marc, and I know he feels good that he contributed,” Scioscia said. “Hopefully, he could get comfortable there and start picking up some of the void with some guys struggling.”

Pujols is listed as day-to-day with a bruised hand.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-19

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 3-3, 5.63 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-5, 5.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will make his eighth start of the season Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He allowed one run on three hits over seven innings to defeat the Orioles on Saturday. He is 3-0 with a 3.60 ERA over 25 innings on the road this season. Shoemaker won his only career outing against the Blue Jays last July 7, allowing two earned runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings of relief.

--SS Erick Aybar was 1-for-5 with a ninth-inning double Wednesday in the Angels’ 4-3 win at Toronto to extend his hit streak to 11 games. He tied 1B Albert Pujols for the longest hitting streak on the club this season. Aybar is 18-for-43 (.419) during the streak.

--1B Albert Pujols (bruised left hand) left the Angels’ 4-3 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch on the hand by RHP Drew Hutchison in the fourth. He was checked out after the game, and the original diagnosis of a bruise was confirmed. GM Jerry Dipoto said no fractures were found and Pujols is day-to-day.

--RHP Jered Weaver allowed four hits, three walks and three runs while striking out four in seven innings during a 4-3 over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He improved to 10-3 in 13 career starts against Toronto. He walked only six over his eight previous starts this season. Weaver is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA in his past three starts after starting the season 0-4 with a 6.29 ERA. “Command has been a lot more consistent than it had been,” Weaver said.

--CF Mike Trout homered in the fifth inning of the Angels’ 4-3 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He is 3-for-12 in the first three games of the four-game series. In his career at Rogers Centre, he is batting .210 (13-for-62).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re naturally concerned. Albert is as tough as they come, and he was trying to stay in.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on 1B Albert Pujols, who is day-to-day with a bruised left hand after getting hit by a pitch and leaving Wednesday’s game, a 4-3 Angels win over the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Albert Pujols (bruised left hand) left the May 20. Tests showed no fractures, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He could begin throwing off a mound the week of May 18, according to manager Mike Scioscia. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Marc Krauss