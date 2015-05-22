Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- It appeared that Matt Shoemaker was moving in the right direction last Saturday.

He held the Baltimore Orioles to three hits, no walks and one run while striking out seven in seven innings. The 3-1 win was his first since April 8-13 when he won his first two starts of the season.

The right-hander regressed in Thursday’s 8-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed eight hits, two walks and eight runs (seven earned) in six-plus innings. He allowed a solo homer to left fielder Danny Valencia and a three-run blast to first baseman Edwin Encarnacion.

Shoemaker leads the American League with 13 homers allowed. He gave up 14 all last season.

“After last time we were going the right way,” Shoemaker said. “Early on everything was working. But things tend to fall apart. A couple balls were up. A couple unfortunate bounces. Everything is going bad right now.”

With an ERA that is 6.29 to go with a 3-4 record, there are questions about his immediate future in the rotation.

“I think that Matty has thrown some really good games so far this year and some games where he struggled,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “We want to see what direction he’s going to go. If we were talking after the game he just pitched in Baltimore, you guys were asking a lot of different questions. It’s in there. He just needs to find the consistency.”

“I’ve got to turn it around quick,” Shoemaker said. “There’s not really any other way to say it. It’s got to be done quickly to help this team out. I don’t want to keep putting us in a bad situation.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-19

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards 3-2, 2.29 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 4-2, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards makes the seventh start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He took the loss at Baltimore on Sunday after allowing two earned runs on five hits in 7 2/3 innings. He has allowed no more than two runs in five straight starts in which he has a 1.83 ERA. In six career games against the Red Sox (two starts), he is and is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA. In his last start at Fenway Park, Aug. 20, 2014, he suffered a left patellar tendon injury.

--1B Albert Pujols (left hand contusion) was not in the lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Blue Jays and is listed as day-to-day after being hit on the left hand by a pitch from RHP Drew Hutchison in the fourth inning of the 4-3 win at Toronto on Wednesday. Pujols stayed in the game until it came his turn to bat in the fifth and 1B Marc Krauss batted for him. The hand was swollen and he had difficulty gripping the bat but it felt better than it did Thursday and he was hoping he might play in Boston on Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Red Sox.

--CF Mike Trout was used as designated hitter for the first time this season in Thursday’s 8-4 loss in the finale of a four-game series against the Blue Jays. Trout, who started all the Angels’ first 40 games of the season in center field, was 2-for-3 with a double and a walk on Thursday.

--SS Erick Aybar went 0-for-4 in the 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays in Thursday’s finale to snap an 11-game hit streak. During that span he went 18-for-42 (.429). It equaled the longest hit streak by an Angel hitter this season. 1B Albert Pujols also had an 11-game hit streak. It is the ninth time Aybar has had a hitting streak of at least 10 games. His career best is 17 games, Aug. 16-Sept. 2, 2014.

--1B Marc Krauss homered in the first inning of the 8-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series. It was his first homer of the season and his first with the Angels. He was called up May 12 from Triple-A Salt Lake, where he was batting .281 with two home runs and 17 RBIs in 28 games. He had a total of 10 home runs over two seasons with the Houston Astros in 2013-2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had that thing moving pretty good. We got off to a good start, but we just couldn’t get much more going.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after his team lost to Toronto knuckleballer RHP R.A. Dickey on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Albert Pujols (bruised left hand) left the May 20 game. Tests showed no fractures, and he is day-to-day. He did not play May 21.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He could begin throwing off a mound the week of May 18, according to manager Mike Scioscia. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Marc Krauss