Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Catcher Chris Iannetta thinks his Angels are capable of being more like the team that scored 12 runs Friday night than the one that has struggled offensively through the first quarter of the season.

”Our offense is too good overall to be held down the way we have been,“ Iannetta said after his three-run homer keyed a nine-run fifth inning in the 12-5 win over the Red Sox. ”I think we saw last year that we’re kinda streaky, that once we get rolling we stretch it out for a long period of time, but it kind of takes us some time to get going.

“Obviously this has been a little bit longer than we’d like but I think we’re going in the right direction.”

The Angels came into Friday night’s game next to last in the American League with a 2.32 team batting average. They were hitting .246 with runners in scoring position.

“Good offensive night for us, for sure,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “From driving the ball to taking our walks. We took seven walks, so ... we were on base all night, some key hits. Good night for us offensively.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 2-2, 3.06 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 1-1, 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards appeared at Fenway Park for the first time since suffering a ruptured left patellar tendon covering first base last Aug. 20. That injury cost him the rest of last season and the first 15 games of 2015. “It sounded like a Pillsbury biscuits tube, you know, when you open it and it explodes?” Richards told the LA media before returning to Boston. “That’s what it sounded and felt like, the release of pressure and the vibration going all the way up your leg when it popped. It was the sound of my knee unraveling. It was gross.” Friday night, Richards, who said he it was no big deal returning to the scene of the injury, gave up five runs in six-plus innings and got the win. But his streak of quality starts was snapped at five. He wasn’t with himself for the way he pitched with the 11-3 lead, but was glad to get the win. The home run he gave up to Mike Napoli in the second inning was the first he allowed since his first start of the season.

--CF Mike Trout reminded the world of how special a player he is. He had three hits, two in the nine-run inning, flashed an incredible slide into third to beat a tag on a steal (he was called out but the call was overturned) and threw Mike Napoli out at the plate with a one-bounce throw from the warning track in left-center. He is 8-for-16 over a four-game hitting streak.

--C Chris Iannetta drilled a three-run homer and walked twice to continue his hot streak. He is in a 9-for-21 run, with two doubles and two homers. He has driven in a run in five of his last six games.

--1B Albert Pujols hit a solo homer and added a pop-fly double in the win. He has hit three homers in the first eight games of the Angels’ 10-game road trip.

--LHP C.J. Wilson makes his ninth start of the season, his fifth on the road, when he faces the Red Sox in game 2 of the three-game series at Fenway Park Saturday night. Wilson had a streak of five straight starts allowing two runs or less when he gave up four and took the loss in his last start, at Toronto. He is 6-3 with three saves and a 2.63 in 22 lifetime appearances (10 starts) against the Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think Garrett threw the ball maybe a little better than his line showed.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, of RHP Garrett Richards, who gave up five runs in six-plus innings and got the win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Albert Pujols (bruised left hand) left the May 20 game, and he did not play May 21. Tests showed no fractures, and he played May 22.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He could begin throwing off a mound the week of May 18, according to manager Mike Scioscia. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Marc Krauss