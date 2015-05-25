Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Cam Bedrosian will try to bring the Los Angeles Angels’ bullpen up to speed.

With the Angels lacking a hard-throwing reliever and right-hander Mike Morin going on the disabled list, Bedrosian was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Salt Lake City, where he had a 3.15 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 20 innings.

“He definitely gives you a different look,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “But overall, you’re evaluating pitchers just on effectiveness. There are some guys who throw hard who just aren’t effective.”

Bedrosian, whose father Steve was a Cy Young Award-winning closer, has posted an average fastball velocity of 94.3 mph in the big leagues. According to MLB.com, the Angels don’t have a reliever who averages better than 90 mph.

However, Bedrosian struggled in the majors last season, giving up 17 runs (14 earned) on 23 hits and 12 walks in 19 1/3 innings for the Angels.

“A couple outings last year he really opened some eyes where you say, ‘He’s making improvements,’ and then all of a sudden you come out there and just see a kid who needed to work on some stuff,” Scioscia said. “I think the consistency is certainly better with his breaking ball, but we’ll see how he reacts when he’s out here in a major league game.”

Bedrosian’s first game back with the Angels was unimpressive. He faced five batters Sunday and allowed three hits and four runs while recording one out in the Angels’ 6-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Including two scoreless appearances for the Angels earlier this season, Bedrosian has an 8.10 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 2-4, 3.93 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 3-4, 4.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. Morin, who was injured while pitching Saturday night, is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in 20 appearances for the Angels this season.

--RHP Cam Bedrosian was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake before Sunday’s game to take the spot of RHP Mike Morin, who was placed on the disabled list. Bedrosian didn’t fare so well later in the day. He came on in relief in the eighth inning against Boston and lasted just one-third of an inning, allowing three runs on four hits.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sore left hand) was a late scratch from the lineup Sunday after being unable to take pregame batting practice at Fenway Park for the second consecutive day. The Angels hope he will be able to avoid the disabled list.

--LHP Hector Santiago made one mistake Sunday, and it cost him a chance at a win. Santiago (3-3) surrendered a two-run homer to red-hot Boston 1B Mike Napoli in the second inning, and that was about it. He gave up three runs on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings, throwing a career-high 124 pitches. He has lasted at least 6 2/3 innings in back-to-back appearances for the first time since 2013. “I think they lost the leash,” he said.

--CF Mike Trout hit an RBI double Sunday against the Red Sox, providing the team’s lone run in a 6-1 loss. He extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he is batting .417 (10-for-24). He finished the Angels’ 10-game road trip with a .333 average, seven runs, two doubles, two homers and six RBIs.

--SS Erick Aybar, the Angels’ leadoff man, has reached base safely in 36 games this season (out of 43), third most among major league shortstops, after going 1-for-4 Sunday. He has hits in 13 of his past 14 games, batting .375 (21-for-56) with 12 runs in that time.

--RHP Jered Weaver will make his 10th start of the season Monday when he leads the Angels into a three-game series against the Padres. Weaver has won each of his last three starts, boasting a 1.54 ERA in that time. His interleague numbers aren’t too shabby, either: 16-5 with a 2.72 ERA in 30 career starts against the National League. He is 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two starts against San Diego.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A guy that’s hot, for some reason every day they go out there when they’re hot, they just kind of run into balls it seems like. They don’t miss the mistakes.” -- LHP Hector Santiago, on Boston 1B Mike Napoli, whose two-run homer was the key blow Sunday in the Red Sox’s 6-1 win over the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Collin Cowgill (sore left hand) was a late scratch from the lineup May 24. The Angels hope he will be able to avoid the disabled list.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He could begin throwing off a mound the week of May 18, according to manager Mike Scioscia. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Marc Krauss